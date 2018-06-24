BET Awards 2018: Giving you the red carpet looks of the night

The best of the entertainment industry grace the BET Awards 2018 red carpet in style and we are giving you the red carpet looks of the night.
This year's BET Awards is currently live in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with the top entertainers present to either perform, receive awards or show support. The theme of the night is "Blackanda", a tribute to the popular fictional African country, "Wakanda". Stars are out in their best and here are some of the outfits from the red carpet:
This year also honours three of our very own stars, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Niniola, in the categories of Best International Act and Best New International Act. Davido and Tiwa Savage were nominated in the same category, Best International Act, while Niniola battles it out with other new international acts. We wish them all the best!
