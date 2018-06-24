Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

BET Awards 2018: Giving you the red carpet looks of the night



The best of the entertainment industry grace the BET Awards 2018 red carpet in style and we are giving you the red carpet looks of the night.

This year's BET Awards is currently live in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with the top entertainers present to either perform, receive awards or show support. The theme of the night is "Blackanda", a tribute to the popular fictional African country, "Wakanda". Stars are out in their best and here are some of the outfits from the red carpet:

play Rotimi on the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (Shutterstock)
play Blac Chyna on the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Read More: See Yvonne Orji's outfit at the BET Her Awards 2018

play Amber Rose on the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)
play DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)
play Janelle Monae repping gay pride month at the BET Awards 2018 (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)
play Tyra Banks looking fierce at the BET Awards 2018 (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)
play 2Chains at the BET Awards 2018 red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)
play Chloe x Halle on the BET Awards red carpet (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)
play NE-YO at the BET Awards 2018 (ROB LATOUR/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Read More: See the fabulous headpieces that graced the MET themed red carpet.

This year also honours three of our very own stars, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Niniola, in the categories of Best International Act and Best New International Act. Davido and Tiwa Savage were nominated in the same category, Best International Act, while Niniola battles it out with other new international acts. We wish them all the best!

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8537671&type=article&ctxId=4891&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Giving+you+the+red+carpet+looks+of+the+night&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Flifestyle%2Ffashion%2Fgiving-you-the-red-carpet-looks-of-the-night-id8537671.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 15:10:00 In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised

In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised

Back to Article

0 News 24/06/2018 15:10:00 APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman

APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman

APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018. Published: 24.06.2018 Chika Ebuzor ');

0 News 24/06/2018 15:15:00 Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?

Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?

Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter? Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 02:30:00 Incessant killings: Why herdsmen, farmers clashes persist – Gov. Masari

Incessant killings: Why herdsmen, farmers clashes persist – Gov. Masari

…embarks on re-demarcation, beaconing of stock routes By Bashir Bello KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has on Tuesday said the persistence and incessant

0 News 20/06/2018 05:46:00 Boko Haram Celebrates Eid-el-Fitr In Sambisa Forest (VIDEOS)

Boko Haram Celebrates Eid-el-Fitr In Sambisa Forest (VIDEOS)

The Boko Haram terrorists in a flagrant show of defiance have again openly celebrated this Year’s Eid-el-Fitr in Sambisa Forest. The five minute, 17 second video

0 News 18/06/2018 07:51:00 Kalu blasts Obasanjo over letter to Buhari advises Lamido to forget his presidential ambition

Kalu blasts Obasanjo over letter to Buhari advises Lamido to forget his presidential ambition

By Aliyu Dangida DUTSE:- Former Abia state Governor, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu has blasted former president Olusegun Obasanjo over‎ the letter he wrote to Buhari advising him

0 News 23/06/2018 16:08:00 Odigie-Oyegun hails Tinubu, others; says we gathered here because of you

Odigie-Oyegun hails Tinubu, others; says we gathered here because of you

Former All Progressive Congress Chairman, Chief John E. K. Odigie-Oyegun CON has said that it was because of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande,

0 News 20/06/2018 08:07:00 Breaking: Theresa May decries Trump's migration policy as very worrisome after children were caged

Breaking: Theresa May decries Trump's migration policy as very worrisome after children were caged

The migration policy of US president, Donald Trump, which has seen many children separated from their parents and put in cages has been condemned and

0 News 18/06/2018 17:11:00 Presidency allegedly reveals why Buhari won't attend Fayemi's campaign rally on Tuesday

Presidency allegedly reveals why Buhari won't attend Fayemi's campaign rally on Tuesday

- President Buhari has been reported that he would not attend the campaign rally of APC candidate in Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi- It was gathered that

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron