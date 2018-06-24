World Cup 2018: Reactions as Columbia beat Poland 3-0

James Rodriguez was hailed on Twitter after Columbia beat Poland 3-0 in their group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Sunday, June 24.
After a loss to Japan in their opener Columbia were hoping to bounce back against Poland who also lost their opener to Senegal.
Poland vs Columbia stats
The game ended 3-0 as Columbia beat Poland through goals, from Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado.
James Rodriguez hailed at Columbia beat Poland
James Rodriguez was awarded the man of the match award for his performance which included two assists and Twitter users were very pleased.
Here are reactions to his effort, "This pass by James Rodriguez was insane!"
"I love the combination of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Colombia have turned up to the party! Such amazing, exquisite football. Love it"
"If this is not the assist of the tournament so far then it's definitely one of the best.. what a ball by James Rodriguez - Incredible player. "
Radamel Falcao and Columbia hailed as they bounced back against Poland
Columbia captain Radamel Falcao scored his first World Cup goal against Poland as he missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup and Twitter users were full of praise for the veteran as well as the whole team.
Here are the reactions, "El Tigre!! What a finish that is from Radamel Falcao! After all those injuries, he deserves that moment "
"Stating the obvious but great to see Radamel Falcao score tonight - one of the best strikers of his generation"
"Also, I am very happy for Radamel Falcao. I know he had a rough time at Man United, but he missed 2014 World Cup, had two knee injuries and now he is back to his best, scoring at the 2018 World Cup.Respect for that"
Lewandowski and Poland criticised as they are out of the World Cup
Poland captain and talisman Robert Lewandowki was unable to score against Columbia just as it was against Senegal and Twitter users criticised him for his performance as one of the best players in the world cup as Poland crashed out of the World Cup.
Here are reactions to his performance, "vaxBro Lewandowski stans have been telling me he's gonna turn up at an intl tournament since Euro 2012, where he at?"
"Omo! Nothing for Lewandowski o "
"Lewandowski is a good example of how being individually good doesn’t necessarily mean success at the international stage. Folk like Ronaldo deserve a lot of credit."
Senegal take on Columbia while Japan face off with Poland in the last group fixtures.
Related Articles
In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised
Back to Article
APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman
APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018. Published: 24.06.2018 Chika Ebuzor ');
Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?
Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter? Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
World Cup 2018: Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia
Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were hailed on Twitter after they led Belgium to a 5-2 win over Tunisia in their second group G game
Breaking: DSS cordon off Senator Abaribe’s House
By Henry UmoruABUJA- MEN of the Department of State Services, DSS have cordoned off the Apo residence of the Chairman, South East Senate Caucus,
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girlfriend makes me feel like trash all the time but I still love so much
Dear Bukky,I am dating a lady I met last year, with whom I had a love at first sight experience. She works with a bank
Mamuzee Twins react to Showkey’s allegation that they abandoned their mum
Dayo Ojerinde Singing duo, Mamuze Twins, who were called out on social media by galala singer, Daddy Showkey, that they allegedly abandoned their mother while she
Maradona warns Coach Jorge Sampaoli not to return home if Argentina fail to beat Nigeria
- Diego Maradona has cautioned coach Jorge Sampaoli, to stay away from Argentina, if his team fails to beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles- The former Argentina
Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President
Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has charged all residents of Ekiti State to vote for Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>