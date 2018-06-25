Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Ben Bruce and other politicians send condolence messages to Dbanj over the loss of his son



The Nigerian social media platform is still in a dark gloomy state as many people continue to send their condolences to Dbanj, who lost his son in a drowning accident.

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Nigerian singer, Dbanj, recently suffered a great loss after his son who had clocked one year in May, drowned in the pool at their residence.

Many Nigerians and celebrities alike, have taken to the social media platforms to mourn with the singer over the loss of his adorable son who within a short period of time, had won over the hearts of many Nigerians.

Nigerian senator, Ben Bruce has also joined many others in sympathizing with the heartbroken singer. He wrote, "@iamdbanj I am really really sad to read about the death of your lovely son. Death of a child is the saddest thing for any parent. On behalf of my family and I, please do accept our sincerest sympathy."

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on

