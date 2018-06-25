Ben Bruce and other politicians send condolence messages to Dbanj over the loss of his son

The Nigerian social media platform is still in a dark gloomy state as many people continue to send their condolences to Dbanj, who lost his son in a drowning accident.

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Nigerian singer, Dbanj, recently suffered a great loss after his son who had clocked one year in May, drowned in the pool at their residence.

Many Nigerians and celebrities alike, have taken to the social media platforms to mourn with the singer over the loss of his adorable son who within a short period of time, had won over the hearts of many Nigerians.

Nigerian senator, Ben Bruce has also joined many others in sympathizing with the heartbroken singer. He wrote, "@iamdbanj I am really really sad to read about the death of your lovely son. Death of a child is the saddest thing for any parent. On behalf of my family and I, please do accept our sincerest sympathy."

A parody account of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, also used the medium to share some kind words with the bereaved singer.

He wrote, "My heart and prayers are with Dapo and his family. No parent should ever have to bury a child. As a parent, it's the worst thing imaginable. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, Dbanj."

