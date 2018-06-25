Ben Bruce and other politicians send condolence messages to Dbanj over the loss of his son

The Nigerian social media platform is still in a dark gloomy state as many people continue to send their condolences to Dbanj, who lost his son in a drowning accident.
Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Nigerian singer, Dbanj, recently suffered a great loss after his son who had clocked one year in May, drowned in the pool at their residence.
Many Nigerians and celebrities alike, have taken to the social media platforms to mourn with the singer over the loss of his adorable son who within a short period of time, had won over the hearts of many Nigerians.
Nigerian senator, Ben Bruce has also joined many others in sympathizing with the heartbroken singer. He wrote, "@iamdbanj I am really really sad to read about the death of your lovely son. Death of a child is the saddest thing for any parent. On behalf of my family and I, please do accept our sincerest sympathy."
See post below:
READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on
A parody account of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, also used the medium to share some kind words with the bereaved singer.
He wrote, "My heart and prayers are with Dapo and his family. No parent should ever have to bury a child. As a parent, it's the worst thing imaginable. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, Dbanj."
READ ALSO: Legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha's daughter causes massive stir on social media with new photos
See post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App
Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group
Mom's Blog Ep 2: Sleep Struggles and Special Giveaway | Naij.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua
A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now
Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death
The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Most Read NewsView all posts
Glimmer of hope as Nigeria wins Iceland, Owerri fans say
Owerri (Imo) – Soccer enthusiasts in Owerri have re-awakened their confidence in the Super Eagles after their 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.Nigeria’s forward Ahmed
Farming activities resume in Jigawa
Dutse – Farming activities in the 2018 rainy season have started in most of the local government areas of Jigawa, investigations have revealed.farming NAN observed that
Eagles hold crisis meeting …as Rohr plans changes
Festus Abu, Kaliningrad The Super Eagles held a crisis meeting behind under-fire Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr on Monday night as they try to turn things around
Man with bullet injury found in Anambra market
Tony Okafor, Awka A 21-year-old man with suspected bullet injury has been found dead at the Relief Market, Okpoko, near Onitsha, Anambra State. The deceased, identified as
Nigerian banks lose N12.30bn to fraud in 4 years – NIBSS
The Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), on Thursday said the banking industry lost the sum of N12.30 billion to various frauds between 2014 and 2017. Mr
My June 12 story—Chief Dotun Adegbola
Says “Buhari has caught me in his net” Chief Dotun Adegbola is a political chieftain in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government area in Lagos. The ex-media practitioner-turned-politician who
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>