Lady who survived acid attack shares recovery photos a year after



- A young Indian woman who was attacked on her 21st birthday has shared amazing recovery photos on social media

- The young lady who was attacked with acid had a sense of humour about the sad incident

- She has fully recovered a year after the sad incident

An Indian woman identified as Resham Khan has fully recovered a year after she was attack with acid. The woman shared some amazing photos to celebrate her recovery during the recently concluded Ramadan Eid celebration.

According to BBC, Khan was attacked on her 21st birthday while she was in the car with cousin. The two were riding in London when acid was thrown at Khan through the car window.

The young lady who had a sense of humour about the incident started a recovery blog and also shared updates about her recovery on social media.

In her blog, she talks about mentally being up and down and physically dealing with skin grafts and wearing special clothes to prevent scars.

She recently shared a post, talking about the change from her recovery. She said: "You have all seen me at my worst, so at least let me show you when I'm looking good. For me that would be when my eye looks normal. The skin colour I can deal with, the scarring I can cover or treat. There are options for me. However, I have been taking photos all the time, so maybe one day I'll be able to share the timeline of physical recovery."

The young blogger also lobbies the British government in her write ups, urging the government to discuss acid attacks in parliament.

A petition to stop the purchase of acid without a licence has also been made in Resham's name and so far has over half a million signatures.

NAIJ.com gathered that she was attacked by a 25-year-old man identified as John Tomlin. He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent of Khan and her 37-year-old cousin Jameel Muhktar who remains seriously injured.

Khan who was a business student talked about returning to school and getting her life back to normal.

Source: Naija.ng

