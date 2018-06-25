Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Shehu Sani accuses APC of tolerating anti-democratic interests



Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for reportedly failing to address alleged injustices suffered by members of the party.

In a series of tweets, the senator stated that it amounts to condoling anti-democratic principles for the party to call the injustices suffered by party members a price paid for success.

He said: “To call and treat injustices done to party members as “Price we pay for success” is simply to condone moral turpitude & euphemistically kowtowing to anti-democratic entrenched interests.Niccolo di Bernardo dei Machiavelli’s Book is literally now our constitution.

READ ALSO: Breaking: APC announces new leaders (full list of winners)

“The reactionary political elites and its establishment will continue to demonstrate to those who worship them or opposed them, that politics and power takes precedence and primacy over the security and wellbeing of the lives of the poor."

