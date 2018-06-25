Shehu Sani accuses APC of tolerating anti-democratic interests

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for reportedly failing to address alleged injustices suffered by members of the party.

In a series of tweets, the senator stated that it amounts to condoling anti-democratic principles for the party to call the injustices suffered by party members a price paid for success.

He said: “To call and treat injustices done to party members as “Price we pay for success” is simply to condone moral turpitude & euphemistically kowtowing to anti-democratic entrenched interests.Niccolo di Bernardo dei Machiavelli’s Book is literally now our constitution.

“The reactionary political elites and its establishment will continue to demonstrate to those who worship them or opposed them, that politics and power takes precedence and primacy over the security and wellbeing of the lives of the poor."

Meanwhile, the governor of Imo state is set to drop his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, whom he had earlier anointed to replace him as governor of the state.

Rochas Okorocha alleged plan to drop Nwosu's ambition for governorship in Imo state follows, his moves to regains the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in Imo state.

Vanguard reports that having lost out at the ward, local government and state congresses in Imo, Rochas is considered a key factor in the party’s effort at retaining the governorship position.

It was gathered that the governor some of the governors' adversaries including the party's national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso and others are major casualties in Okorocha's victory at the APC national convention.

