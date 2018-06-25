Barcelona and Real Madrid eye mega €70m move for Bayern Munich star who is currently in Russia for 2018 World Cup

- Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara could be on his way back to Spain after the World Cup

- Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be ready to fight for the signature of the 27-year-old

- He started his football career at Barcelona when he was a 14-year-old boy

Spain international and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Spanish champions Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old star is currently in Russia with the Spanish national team, but his future appears unresolved at Bayern Munich.

Five years ago, Thiago Alcantara joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona for a reported fee of €25 million, and now the Catalan giants want the £60 million-rated player back at the Camp Nou.

During his stay at Barcelona, the midfielder lifted the La Liga title twice in 2010–11 and 2012–13, the Copa del Rey in 2011–12 and the Champions League in 2010–11.

But Real Madrid will be looking to offset the likely departure of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic after he publicly insisted he wishes to leave the club.

Thiago joined FC Barcelona aged 14, and made his first team debut in 2009, he was born in Italy to Brazilian parents and his father Mazinho being former footballer and World Cup champion.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is planning to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The Spanish born tactician who won the Premier League title with Manchester City last season wants to reunite with the player he signed for the Allianz Arena side.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Train Ahead of World Cup 2018 in Russia | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng