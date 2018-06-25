Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah says attacks will only stop on one condition



- Miyetti Allah said herdsmen killed 120 people in Platue because 300 cows were killed

- The association while condemning the attacks urged the security agencies to be fair to all parties

- They also claimed that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has given reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.

The chairman, north central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks however claimed the people were kiilled in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen.

In a report by The Nation, “These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission.

“There have been recent reports of cow rustling and destruction of farms between Berom farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The people carrying out these criminal activities are well known to the communities but the communities are hiding them.

“Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks – 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youths in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youths. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled and the criminals disappeared with them to Mangu.

“Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas. Even soldiers that went after the criminals to recover the rustled cows were shot by the armed rustlers and eventually escaped with all the cows.

“The government of Governor Lalong has done a lot to restore peace, but the criminal elements hiding among their people are the ones frustrating these peace efforts.

“Though the security agencies have tried, they need to do more by being fair to all parties; they should not neglect any report presented by Fulani of Berom because such report can lead to attacks and deaths if not properly handled.

“Criminals thrive a lot in Berom communities, but when the Fulani, who are always victims of their crime, react with attacks, they blame the government.

“These communities have leaders, why hide the criminals? They should fish out the criminals and hand them over to security agencies to avoid death of innocent ones.

“As it is today, the Berom man cannot go to farm, the Fulani cannot breed his cows in Berom land. This can be stopped if the security agencies do more than what they are currently doing. The attacks will stop as soon as the security agencies stop Berom youths from stealing Fulani cows.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that 120 people are reported to have been killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
