Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah says attacks will only stop on one condition

- Miyetti Allah said herdsmen killed 120 people in Platue because 300 cows were killed
- The association while condemning the attacks urged the security agencies to be fair to all parties
- They also claimed that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission
Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has given reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.
The chairman, north central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks however claimed the people were kiilled in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen.
In a report by The Nation, “These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission.
READ ALSO: Okorocha to regain Imo party structure, drop son-in-law
“There have been recent reports of cow rustling and destruction of farms between Berom farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The people carrying out these criminal activities are well known to the communities but the communities are hiding them.
“Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks – 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youths in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youths. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled and the criminals disappeared with them to Mangu.
“Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas. Even soldiers that went after the criminals to recover the rustled cows were shot by the armed rustlers and eventually escaped with all the cows.
“The government of Governor Lalong has done a lot to restore peace, but the criminal elements hiding among their people are the ones frustrating these peace efforts.
“Though the security agencies have tried, they need to do more by being fair to all parties; they should not neglect any report presented by Fulani of Berom because such report can lead to attacks and deaths if not properly handled.
“Criminals thrive a lot in Berom communities, but when the Fulani, who are always victims of their crime, react with attacks, they blame the government.
“These communities have leaders, why hide the criminals? They should fish out the criminals and hand them over to security agencies to avoid death of innocent ones.
“As it is today, the Berom man cannot go to farm, the Fulani cannot breed his cows in Berom land. This can be stopped if the security agencies do more than what they are currently doing. The attacks will stop as soon as the security agencies stop Berom youths from stealing Fulani cows.”
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that 120 people are reported to have been killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.
The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.
The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.
National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua
A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now
Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death
The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rape incidents alarming, under-reported – Expert
Dr Kemi Ademola-Aremu, a Gender Activist, on Wednesday said incidents of rape are alarming and under-reported in the country. She also described as worrisome the non-availability
Love & Dating: This is how to know you are not ready for a relationship
You may think you are ready for a relationship because people around you are catching the love bug and getting hitched every other Saturday, but
LASTMA arrests 880 daily over traffic offences
File PhotoThe Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrests no fewer than 880 motorists daily over breach of traffic rules, Mr Chris Olakpe, LASTMA Chairman
Police arrest notorious gunrunner, accomplice in Bayelsa
Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command says its operatives have arrested a suspected notorious gunrunner, Markus Akassa, and his accomplice, Ekioyoufegha Agge, at a
Armed bandits kill 5 in another Birnin-Gwari attack
Armed bandits on Friday, June 22, attacked worshipers at a mosque in Kuriga, along Birnin Gwari/Kaduna road, killing 5 and injuring others.This was disclosed in
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr makes important revelation ahead of Nigeria's next game against Argentina
- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has reacted to his wards victory against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia- He explained that
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>