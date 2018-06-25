Just in: Gunmen rock village in Katsina with violence, kidnap 1, kill 2 students

- Some armed bandits have reportedly invaded the Bagiwa village in Mani local government, Katsina state
- The suspects succeeded in killing two students (Ibrahim Bature, 22 years old and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21 years old) from the Al-Qalam University
- A source said that the suspects also shot the mother of one of the victims and kidnapped the elder brother of one of those attacked
Some gunmen have invaded Bagiwa village in Mani local government, Katsina state, and killed two university students.
The marauders also injured one and kidnapped another, all students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina. Those killed are Ibrahim Bature, 22-year-old 400 level student, and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21-year-old 200 level student.
A spokesman of the family of the students, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Bagiwa that the gunmen also shot and injured the victims’ 60-year-old mother and kidnapped their elder brother, Umar.
He further disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 1:15am on Sunday, June 24, attacked the family house, shooting indiscriminately without demanding for anything. Bagiwa stated that since the gunmen left with their brother, they had not yet establish contact with them.
He said that the family could not figure out the motive behind the killings and kidnapping. Bagiwa said that the Katsina state commissioner of police had visited the house and promised to rescue the kidnapped victim.
The public relations officer of the command, SP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident said that the police was investigating the matter.
