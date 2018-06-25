We are set to compete and triumph in 2019 - Yahaya Bello speaks on APC convention

- Yahaya Bello has congratulated the winners of all executive positions at the All Progressives Congress' national convention
- Bello said the APC has survived a major political scare
- According to the governor, APC is set to win and triumph in 2019 general elections
The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has said commended members of the All Progressives Congress for the just concluded national convention.
Bello said the party has survived a major political scare by scaling through a "non-controversial, credible and fair national convention.
In a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, his spokesman, Bello said, APC is now set to compete and triumph in the 2019 general election.
“I do not intend to be part of the problem for APC to solve.
“We have done it again. Our former chairman went through his tenure unscathed,” Bello said.
He said Saturday, June 24, convention is a demonstration of the APC's capacity as a party to manage different interests within the larger interest of promoting the ideology of the party.
“We made no mistake about our determination to ensure we go into the 2019 polls as a united family. Now, we are set to compete and triumph in 2019.
“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led the party through testing periods but his calm and wisdom helped us to pull through. APC will be eternally grateful to such a selfless patriot.
I also congratulate all those who worked with Chief Oyegun in the NWC. Their selflessness made our party stronger.
To my brother and the new chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I say a big congratulation to him and all the newly elected party executives.
The successful transition from one NWC of the party to another is a huge success that has seen us set a pace in party management and administration.
President Muhammadu Buhari has helped the party attain greatness with his personality, discipline, fairness and accommodation of people with special abilities in the executive of the party from the wards to the national level. As a party, we have proven that power is in the hands of the people," Bello concluded.
