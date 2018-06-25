NABTEB registrar, four directors suspended over N49m

- The National Business and Technical Examinations Board, registrar and four directors have been suspended by the governing board of NABTEB, following allegation of fraud

- The special investigative panel reportedly uncovered irregularities in contract awards, and about N49, 779,000 was allegedly unaccounted for by the registrar.

- The panel has also ordered the registrar to immediately refund the sum of N49,779,262.50, which she could not account for

The registrar of National Business and Technical Examinations Board, Prof Ifeoma Abanihe, and four directors has been suspended over their failure to account for N49m contracts awarded by the examination body, The Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the suspension, which followed an investigative panel report, was contained in a letter signed by Prof Leonard Shilgba,the chairman NABTEB Governing Board, on Thursday, June 21, and obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, June 24.

The other four affected people are the directors of finance and accounts, examination administration, examinations development and the procurement officer. The suspension was approved after the NABTEB Board meeting in Benin, Edo state.

The suspension letter partly read: “The committee submitted its report at the first regular meeting of the Governing Board on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, which was given to you.

“After deliberation on the report, you, the Registrar of NABTEB, was asked to respond to the findings of the committee. Your defence was, ‘I apologise’, which is not an admissible defence under the Public Service Rule.

“Accordingly, the Governing Board unanimously approved your suspension as Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, having regard to Rules 030301, 030302, 030304, 030305, 160501, and 160502 of the Public Service Rule, and recommended accordingly to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for further necessary action, who has since been informed together with the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono.”

The five-man special committee which was headed by Dr. Charles Imaru in its report said: “All contractors of NABTEB have not performed satisfactorily. This is glaring as NABTEB has accumulated a debt of over N400m as a result of shoddy contract deals and mismanagement. Therefore, the contractors should not be patronised further by the board.”

The registrar and four directors would face another panel set up to conduct investigations into the allegations.

NAIJ.com previously reported that following the scandal in Igbajo Polytechnic, Osun state, the embattled rector of the institution, Akinola Olaolu was arrested and detained at the office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences commission.

The spokesperson for the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa who confirmed the arrest said Olaolu was arrested on Friday, June 22, by the agency for allegedly forging his certificates.

The University of Lagos, Akoka recently explained that it did not have any record which it could prove that the embattled rector was its former student.

