Neymar shows off ‘playful skills’ in Brazil training ahead of Serbia match (photos)



- Neymar was in playful mood as the Selecao continued preparations for the last Group E game

- The PSG winger also celebrated and had his ears stroked by Selecao team-mates

- Brazil require a draw against Serbia to go through to last-16 stage of the Mundial

Brazil’s superstar Neymar was in playful mood as the Selecao continued preparations on Sunday for the last Group E game against Serbia on Wednesday.

According to UK Daily Mail report, the Paris Saint-Germain forward was so playful during the session, to the extent that he was rolling on the pitch with his back.

Neymar plays around during Brazil training ahead of Serbia game. Photo Credit: Getty Images

READ ALSO: FIFA appoints Turkish referee Çakır for Nigeria, Argentina final Group D showdown

Also, after suffering a defeat in the training match, Selecao team-mates took turn to strike Neymar’s ears.

However, aside from being playful during the session, the 26-year-old forward turned on the heat when it was time for serious football business, the former Barcelona player exhibited tantalizing ball skills that were a beauty to behold.

The PSG star will be aiming to have a major impact when Brazil face Serbia on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indeed, the entire Selecao squad members were in positive mood as coach Tite directed instructions from the sidelines.

Interestingly, if the five-time World Cup winners’ must enjoy another success at the global football fiesta, then they must do everything humanly possible to keep Neymar in positive groove.

Neymar rolls around during Brazil training ahead of Serbia game. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Before the commencement of the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, they were doubt over Neymar’s fitness after missing PSG matches during the last month of last season, no thanks to a fractured metatarsal.

The Brazil international was in scoring form in the Selecao’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica in their second group stage game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the opening fixture.

Neymar had his ears stroked by teammates during Brazil training ahead of Serbia game. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hopefully, a draw against Serbia on Wednesday looks good enough to guarantee the South American side a spot in the Last 16 round.

Neymar plays around during Selecao training ahead of Serbia game. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Barcelona star Lionel Messi would welcome a reunion with Neymar at the Nou Camp, but was quick to acknowledge that it would be an impossible task to accomplish.

The Selecao highly rated star switched to French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain for a reported £198 million record transfer fee last year, and is currently linked with a move to Champions League holders, Real Madrid in the summer.

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

