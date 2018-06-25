Ekong, Idowu, 17 others risk missing next match if booked on Tuesday

Super Eagles’ duo of William Troost-Ekong and Bryan Idowu are on the list of 19 players who on Tuesday risk missing their respective teams’ next games if they progress.
The duo belong to the group of five players who will more than the rest playing 17 be very wary of their being booked during the Nigeria versus Argentina game.
The five players, who should by now be aware of their disciplinary record situation, are going to miss the next match if they get booked by Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir.
Missing the next match is however still a function of if their respective teams qualify for the next round.
Troost-Ekong is a likely starter in the game, while Idowu may either start or be confined to the bench depending on the preferences of team coach Gernot Rohr.
The coach had removed him after the break in the Nigeria versus Iceland match of Friday in Volgograd for Tyronne Ebuehi.
The three other affected players in the Nigeria versus Argentina match are Gabriel Mercado, Marcos Acuna and Nicolas Otamendi, all members of the Argentina team.
The rest 14 on the list of those likely to miss the next match if booked on Tuesday are from Australia (three), Croatia (six), Denmark (two) and France (three).
France take on Denmark while Australia face Peru, both in Group C matches on Tuesday, while Croatia meet Iceland in Group D’s other match.
All the players are those who had been booked in either their respective teams’ first match or the second match.
Troost-Ekong was booked in the Nigeria versus Croatia match of June 16, while Idowu was booked in the Nigeria versus Iceland match played on Friday.
Already, Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen has been suspended from the France versus Denmark match, having received yellow cards in both his team’s games against Peru and Australia.
Related Articles
Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua
A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now
Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death
The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Most Read NewsView all posts
Grammatical errors we commit in God’s name
We do not usually treat the weekly homework questions on this page. All I do is provide the right answers for the previous assignment. My
Sweet love! Actor Olasunkanmi Abimbola and his beautiful wife celebrate 7 years of a blissful marriage
- Nollywood actor Olasunkanmi Abimbola and his beautiful wife have nothing but deep love for each other as they celebrate their blissful marriage- The actor
Military deploys seven fighter aircraft in Benue, Taraba
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said it had deployed seven fighter jets and attack helicopters to Benue and Taraba states in an ongoing Operation
Iceland will feel the heat in Volgograd – Nigeria coach Rohr
Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says that his side are looking to turn up the heat on Iceland in a sweltering Volgograd on Friday as they
England vs Panama : Sterling keeps England place after media row
Raheem Sterling kept his place in England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Group G clash against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod despite suggestions he would be dropped
Kaduna: Shiite members arrested over killing of policeman
The Police Command in Kaduna on Friday said it had arrested nine suspected members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) known as the Shiite over
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>