Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Kwankwaso’s APC convention boycott signals end to political career – Garba



Ted Odogwu, Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, on Monday in Kano lambasted the state’s former Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for boycotting the APC national convention held at the weekend in Abuja, describing reasons for his absence as false.

Kwankwaso had in a statement said his reasons for boycotting the convention was that the immediate past APC national leadership did not recognise the Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses conducted in Kano state.

In reaction to the development which was made available to newsmen in Kano, and personally signed by Comrade Garba, he said the Kano Congresses were adjudged the best recently conducted in the country as there was no case of parallel congress in the state.

While emphasising that Kwankwaso would have used the occasion, as a platform to reconcile his dispute with Governor Ganduje on the APC leadership in Kano, he, however, pointed out Kwankwaso’s pronounced absence at the convention, has nailed his political career.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 05:32:00 Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua

Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua

A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its

0 News 25/06/2018 05:46:00 Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage

Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now

0 News 25/06/2018 05:47:00 Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/06/2018 14:03:00 Insecurity: APC governor accuses minister of inefficiency

Insecurity: APC governor accuses minister of inefficiency

- Governor Yari says Dambazzau's condemnation of his decision to quit his CSO position in Zamfara was unbecoming of a minister- He says the security

0 News 19/06/2018 08:10:00 Injurious falsehood : Misau’s trial adjourned until July 3

Injurious falsehood : Misau’s trial adjourned until July 3

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday adjourned till July 19, a case of alleged injurious falsehood preferred against Sen. Isah Misau, to enable counsel

0 News 21/06/2018 13:10:00 Breaking: Policeman killed as Shiites continue protest against El-Zakzaky’s detention

Breaking: Policeman killed as Shiites continue protest against El-Zakzaky’s detention

- A policeman has reported killed by Shiites group in Kaduna- The Kaduna state police command, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed that the deceased was stabbed with

0 News 23/06/2018 05:18:00 Comic actor Victor Osuagwu reveals why he used a tipper truck as his wedding vehicle

Comic actor Victor Osuagwu reveals why he used a tipper truck as his wedding vehicle

- Nollywood thespian Victor Osuagwu has opened up about his beautiful marriage ceremony- According to the actor who used a tipper truck as his wedding

0 News 20/06/2018 10:10:00 After 10 years of dating, famous musician set to finally marry his girlfriend

After 10 years of dating, famous musician set to finally marry his girlfriend

- Sarkodie has reportedly asked for his girlfriend Tracy's hand in marriage- The knocking ceremony took place on Saturday, June 16, 2018- He is expected

0 News 23/06/2018 06:11:00 Boko Haram: Army kills 7 terrorists, recovers weapons in Borno

Boko Haram: Army kills 7 terrorists, recovers weapons in Borno

Back to Article

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron