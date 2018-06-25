Kwankwaso’s APC convention boycott signals end to political career – Garba

Ted Odogwu, Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, on Monday in Kano lambasted the state’s former Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for boycotting the APC national convention held at the weekend in Abuja, describing reasons for his absence as false.

Kwankwaso had in a statement said his reasons for boycotting the convention was that the immediate past APC national leadership did not recognise the Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses conducted in Kano state.

In reaction to the development which was made available to newsmen in Kano, and personally signed by Comrade Garba, he said the Kano Congresses were adjudged the best recently conducted in the country as there was no case of parallel congress in the state.

While emphasising that Kwankwaso would have used the occasion, as a platform to reconcile his dispute with Governor Ganduje on the APC leadership in Kano, he, however, pointed out Kwankwaso’s pronounced absence at the convention, has nailed his political career.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)