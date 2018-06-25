Gunmen kill two Katsina varsity students

Gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, invaded Bagiwa village in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State killing two students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, injuring one and kidnapping another.
The students are Ibrahim Bature, 22-year-old 400 level student, and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21-year-old 200 level student.
A spokesman for the family of the students, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Bagiwa.
Bagiwa said that the gunmen also shot and injured the victims’ 60-year-old mother and kidnapped their elder brother, Umar.
He further disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 1:15am on Sunday, attacked the family house, shooting indiscriminately without demanding anything.
Bagiwa stated that since the gunmen left with their brother they had not yet established contact with them.
He said that the family could not figure out the motive behind the killings and kidnapping.
Bagiwa said that the Katsina State Commissioner of Police had visited the house and promised to rescue the kidnapped victim.
The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident said that the police was investigating the matter.
NAN
Related Articles
Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua
A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now
Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death
The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
I want healthy rivalry between Toyota, JAC – Ade.Ojo
Rasheed Bisiriyu The Chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, and founder of Elizade Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, has challenged his son, Demola, who is leading the Elizade
Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s drunkenness, refusal to pray
A housewife, Hassana Angyan, on Tuesday begged a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court to dissolve her marriage with Shuaibu Abdullahi, over his drunkenness, refusal to
Opinion: A cool-tempered 'Othello' for warm central park nights
But you know that you’re not going to be dreaming about it later, or wishing that you could see it again. It’s a picturesque, nicely
Lagos truck accident: Three confirmed dead as LASG orders trucks off bridge
Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe Three people have been confirmed dead in the accident which occurred on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere, Lagos State. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said
Signs bad for Messi’s last chance to emulate Maradona
Lionel Messi’s 31st birthday this weekend is an ominous reminder Russia may be his last World Cup and final chance to emulate fellow Argentine great
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>