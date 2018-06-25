Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Gunmen kill two Katsina varsity students



Gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, invaded Bagiwa village in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State killing two students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, injuring one and kidnapping another.

The students are Ibrahim Bature, 22-year-old 400 level student, and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21-year-old 200 level student.

A spokesman for the family of the students, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Bagiwa.

Bagiwa said that the gunmen also shot and injured the victims’ 60-year-old mother and kidnapped their elder brother, Umar.

He further disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 1:15am on Sunday, attacked the family house, shooting indiscriminately without demanding anything.

Bagiwa stated that since the gunmen left with their brother they had not yet established contact with them.

He said that the family could not figure out the motive behind the killings and kidnapping.

Bagiwa said that the Katsina State Commissioner of Police had visited the house and promised to rescue the kidnapped victim.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident said that the police was investigating the matter.

NAN

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 05:32:00 Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua

Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua

A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its

0 News 25/06/2018 05:46:00 Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage

Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now

0 News 25/06/2018 05:47:00 Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/06/2018 19:07:00 I want healthy rivalry between Toyota, JAC – Ade.Ojo

I want healthy rivalry between Toyota, JAC – Ade.Ojo

Rasheed Bisiriyu  The Chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, and founder of Elizade Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, has challenged his son, Demola, who is leading the Elizade

0 News 19/06/2018 12:46:00 World Cup 2018: Reactions as Senegal beat Poland to record Africa's first win

World Cup 2018: Reactions as Senegal beat Poland to record Africa's first win

Back to Article

0 News 19/06/2018 09:15:00 Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s drunkenness, refusal to pray

Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s drunkenness, refusal to pray

A housewife, Hassana Angyan, on Tuesday begged a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court to dissolve her marriage with Shuaibu Abdullahi, over his drunkenness, refusal to

0 News 19/06/2018 03:48:00 Opinion: A cool-tempered 'Othello' for warm central park nights

Opinion: A cool-tempered 'Othello' for warm central park nights

But you know that you’re not going to be dreaming about it later, or wishing that you could see it again. It’s a picturesque, nicely

0 News 20/06/2018 19:14:00 Lagos truck accident: Three confirmed dead as LASG orders trucks off bridge

Lagos truck accident: Three confirmed dead as LASG orders trucks off bridge

Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe Three people have been confirmed dead in the accident which occurred on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere, Lagos State. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said

0 News 20/06/2018 08:41:00 Signs bad for Messi’s last chance to emulate Maradona

Signs bad for Messi’s last chance to emulate Maradona

Lionel Messi’s 31st birthday this weekend is an ominous reminder Russia may be his last World Cup and final chance to emulate fellow Argentine great

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron