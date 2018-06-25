Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigeria Vs Argentina: Fans warn Super Eagles against defensive play



Some supporters of the Super Eagles have warned the team against defensive play in their third group match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigerian national team will file out against Argentina in their third group game on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles, which fell 2-0 in favour of Croatia in their opening match, defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group game.

READ ALSO: Argentina vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa, a threat to us — Argentina fans admit

Tonye Orabere, a sports reporter, told News Agency of Nigeria  that a defensive play pattern against the Argentine side would not produce needed result.

He said “we need to show the kind of aggression shown during the second half of our match against Iceland, we need to be proactive.

“This game should bring out the best in the Super Eagles, it is a game they must use to make their supporters happy.”

Another supporter, Christopher Nkwachukwu, a civil servant, said that the Super Eagles should move for an early goal against the Lionel Messi-led side.

“They can achieve this by keeping Messi on good check, they must ensure that he is rendered unproductive and adequately caged,’’ he said.

Eshiet Bassey, a commercial driver, said that there may not be need for any formation change during the game, saying, “ what we need is aggression and resilience’’

“We must agree that the Argentine team is a strong side; we cannot afford to give them any opportunity to stay long within our half.

“ This is the game to decide our fate, we must approach it with the right spirit to enable the team move to the next stage of the game.”

(NAN)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 05:32:00 Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua

Armed group fires at plane carrying election materials in Papua

A plane carrying election materials and police officers to oversee gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian province of Papua came under fire on Monday, leaving its

0 News 25/06/2018 05:46:00 Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage

Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the World Cup last 16 alongside group rivals Belgium. Kane now

0 News 25/06/2018 05:47:00 Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce, has joined other celebrities to sympathise with the Koko Master, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, who lost

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 16:24:00 APC convention: Group drums support for Oshiomhole

APC convention: Group drums support for Oshiomhole

By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA—A group, South East APC Advocacy Group, SEAG, has called on all the delegates for the party’s forthcoming national convention to support the

0 News 20/06/2018 23:30:00 Police foil bombing of Ebonyi PDP secretariat

Police foil bombing of Ebonyi PDP secretariat

By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State Police command has discovered an explosive device suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Secretariat

0 News 20/06/2018 11:59:00 Okowa gets accolades as Dickson commissions projects in Delta State

Okowa gets accolades as Dickson commissions projects in Delta State

CHAIRMAN of South-South Governors’ Forum, Chief Seriake Dickson has commissioned multi-billion naira projects in Delta State, describing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as prudent manager of resources. Chief

0 News 21/06/2018 08:36:00 Russia 2018: FCT fans hopeful Nigeria will defeat Iceland

Russia 2018: FCT fans hopeful Nigeria will defeat Iceland

Some football fans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday expressed the hope that Super Eagles would defeat Iceland in their second Group D

0 News 21/06/2018 23:37:00 FG withholding Paris Club refund to starve Ekiti — FAYOSE

FG withholding Paris Club refund to starve Ekiti — FAYOSE

FayoseBy Rotimi Ojomoyela ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, yesterday raised the alarm that the Federal Government was deliberately withholding the release of the Paris Club

0 News 22/06/2018 00:21:00 APC convention: Okorocha, Madumere head for showdown

APC convention: Okorocha, Madumere head for showdown

Okorocha and MadumereBy Vincent Ujumadu, Chinonso Alozie & Bode Olagoke OWERRI—AHEAD of the Saturday All Progressives Congress ,APC, national  convention, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron