Group Endorses Makarfi for President come 2019

By Aliyu Dangida
DUTSE:-National Movement For Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi 2019 Presidential Ambition has expressed confidence on his candidature, saying he is the only solution to Nigeria`s problems, the National Coordinator, Adamu Suleiman has revealed.
In a statement signed and issued to Newsmen in Dutse, Adamu Suleiman said their support for Ahmed Makarfi to clinch for the office of number one citizen was as a result of his vast political exposure and track records of transparency and accountability in governance.
“The above youth support movement wish to make it public that we hereby endorsed His Excellency Senator Dr. Ahmad Muhammad Makarfi to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the PDP flag bearer come 2019”. The statement said.
Adamu Dutse in a statement explained that their quest to support his presidency ambition is as a result of his tremendous achievements in his Kaduna State and the country at large, said a great politician who has Nigeria on the pam of his hands has served as on various capacity even before he ventured into active politics.
Having served as commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning under the Military Administration in Kaduna during the regime of Colonel Ahmadu Ali and later became member of board of Trustees at the Institution for peace and conflict Resolution in Abuja.
Makàrfi was elected governor of Kaduna state for two consecutive tenure (1999-2007) and later Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial Zone in the 2007 elections.
“We see him as the only person who can handle the vast problem of teeming youth and Nigeria at large”. It noted.
