Tailor takes teenage girl hostage, rapes her for four days



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded a 20-year-old tailor, Daniel Omoarebun, at the Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, said that he should be kept behind bars pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Omoarebun, a resident of Okokomaiko, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for defilement.

The accused committed the offence on June 7 at his residence, according to the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde.

He said that the accused held the girl hostage for four days and was having sexual intercourse with her.

“Her parents traced her to the accused’s house after they got a tip-off that she was there.

“They reported the case to the police, and the accused was arrested for questioning,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, medical reports showed that there was penetration into the girl’s private part.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until July 16 for mention. (NAN)

