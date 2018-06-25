Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Police arrest man over assault of 13-yrs-old nephew



Perez Brisibe

OREROKPE – POLICEMEN drafted from the Orerokpe Police station, Sunday, arrested one Ifeanyi Akpa, for assaulting and enslaving his 13-year-old nephew who stays with him and his immediate family at his Osubi road residence in Okpe local government area of Delta State.

Youth chairman of the community, Friday Okpako had alerted the attention of the police after the victim, Chigozie Ogbu, had suffered series of whips on his back by his uncle, an indigene of Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State.

Police

Sources in the community hinted that the victim who is a primary school leaver, does the domestic work in the house and sells sachet water for his uncle who is said to be a father of four.

The incident which also attracted the attention of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who was on his way from church when he met the rowdy scene, also awarded the young Chigozie a scholarship to the university level under his Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship/Bursary scheme.

Promising to ensure the wellbeing of the victim while condemning the actions of Mr. Akpa, the Speaker explained that the scholarship will run till the end of his university studies. He also promised to ensure the well-being of the child.

Meanwhile, Hon Oborevwori yesterday paid a visit to the victim at the a private clinic where he is currently receiving medical attention.

At the clinic, the nurse on duty, Mrs Irene Enakerakpo, told the Speaker who was accompanied byChairman, Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship/Bursary Committee, Chief E. E Onokpasa, that the boy is responding to treatment.

