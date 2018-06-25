Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Plateau killings: I-G deploys Special Intervention Force



The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has deployed Special Intervention Force to Plateau to restore peace in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South local government areas  and other flash points in the state.

Many people were killed by gunmen on June 24 in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South local government areas of plateau.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Monday in Abuja, noted
that two police aerial surveillance helicopters, five  Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and three  Police Mobile Force Units (PMF) were deployed.

He said that two Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) and Police Intelligence Unit and conventional police personnel from other states have also been deployed to the affected areas.

Moshood added that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations had relocated to Plateau on the directive of the I-G to coordinate and supervise the operations.

He noted that “the I-G has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of I-G monitoring unit to lead the police special investigation team to the affected areas and other flash points in Plateau.”

He stated that the investigation team comprised the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and the Technical Platforms.

He said “the team is to carry out thorough and discreet investigation into the killings and promptly apprehend those responsible.”

The spokesman added that the police special intervention force included personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), a detachment of Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), conventional policemen, special anti-robbery
squads.

Moshood said that the team, which had started arriving, were already working with the police command in the state to restore peace and sustain normalcy in the affected areas.

He pointed out that “to achieve success in this operation, the team will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates, police standard operations procedures and rule of engagement will be fully adhered to.

“The police special intervention force will ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed on the affected areas by the Plateau Government.”

The police spokesman noted that personnel of the special intervention force would carry out 24 hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search vehicles and suspected locations and hideouts of suspected assailants.

“The team will also engage in continuous raid of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest those responsible for the killings and prevent any further attacks.”

He called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth groups, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders and parents to support the police.

Moshood also called on the public in the affected areas, other flash points or in any other location in the state with information to call the following numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296. (NAN)

