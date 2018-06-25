USNC Executive Director, Pence, appointed to Trade Advisory Committee on Africa

Eliot Pence, Executive Director, U.S Nigeria Council (USNC), has been appointed to the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA).
The USNC Chairman, Amb. Terence McCulley, announced the appointment in a statement in Lagos on Monday.
McCulley said that Pence was appointed by the U.S Trade Representative, Amb. Robert Lighthizer.
USNC is a business organisation dedicated to deepening commercial ties between the U.S and Nigeria.
TACA provides the U.S. Trade Representative with policy advice on issues involving trade and development in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Pence, who served as the Executive Director of USNC since its creation in 2016, joins 21 other members of the committee in advising Lighthizer on trade between U.S and Nigeria.
Speaking on his appointment, Pence said, “I’m looking forward to joining TACA, and hope to bring a focus on young entrepreneurs and technology.
“The USNC was established to build joint ventures between corporates and entrepreneurs because we see the future of US-Africa commercial relations defined by a shared vision of the importance of entrepreneurship to development.
“Amazing companies and ventures are being built in every sector – from resourced energy in spreading solar power systems, PayLater and Paga in promoting mobile Fintech Cars45 in building online marketplace platforms, Riby in enabling and enhancing cooperative financing, to Superfluid Labs in leveraging big data,” he said.
According to him, many opportunities abound for global investors and corporates, but entrepreneurs and approaches they utilise to build sustainable businesses are also relevant to the U.S Government as it revisits its approach to development, partnership and the world.
In addition to Pence’s role in USNC, he serves as the Senior Director of the Africa Practice at McLarty Associates, a global corporate advisory firm.
He is also the Co-founder of Insider PR and Union House, a `crash pad’ for entrepreneurs in Washington DC.
Pence is a Board Member of the African Leadership Network and Liliesleaf Trust, and a Team Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
