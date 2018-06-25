APC convention a starter to 2019 victory–National Secretary

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, said the newly elected leadership of the party has increased the party’s fortunes to victory in the 2019 elections.
He stated this on Monday in a telephone interview with Newsmen, saying it provides a new opportunity for dialogue and renewal of commitment to the party.
“The speeches delivered by the Party chairman Adams Oshiomole, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the convention also provides a new prosperous page for the party” the secretary said.
Mai Mala said “the enthusiasm, confidence and commitment demonstrated by the party from the six geo-political zones were also indicative of its success towards 2019 and beyond”.
He assured that the party will extend hands of fellowship to all aggrieved members to promote dialogue and unity to strengthen the party
According to him, the party would explore the experience of the national chairman in dispute resolution to calm all fraying nerves.
“As an indisputable labour leader and astute administrator, the chairman will bring his wealth of experience to bear for the new leadership to settle all differences within the party.
“We are all optimistic that this leadership will enjoy support from our members in the executive and the legislative arms of government for us to consolidate the strength and fortunes of the party.” he said.
He called on stakeholders and party members to support and cooperate with the new leadership to build a virile political party “we shall be proud of.”
Mai Mala described the just concluded convention as a monumental success, adding, “it was a collective success, we all emerged victorious, there were no losers in this convention.
“Every member will be carried along, we will listen to advises and opinions, including constructive criticisms that are geared towards building a strong and united party.”
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
APC convention a starter to 2019 victory–National Secretary
The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, said the newly elected leadership of the party has increased the party’s fortunes
Russia2018: Super Eagles Revive Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes After Beating Iceland 2-0
Two second half goals yesterday by Ahmed Musa at the ongoing World Cup at the Volgograd Arena, Russia, earned Super Eagles maximum three points against
Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah says attacks will only stop on one condition
- Miyetti Allah said herdsmen killed 120 people in Platue because 300 cows were killed- The association while condemning the attacks urged the security agencies
2018 Budget: Health coalition warns against illegality in disbursement of N55.1bn intervention fund
By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – Health Sector Reform Coalition has warned the Federal Government against acts of illegality in the disbursement and utilisation of N55.1bn intervention
Excitement As Over 2000 IDPs Return Home In Guzamala LG In Borno State
It was a day of joy as over 2000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Guzamala extraction living in Bakassi IDP Camp in Maiduguri today Tuesday 19
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>