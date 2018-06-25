Killings : IGP deploys special force, 2 helicopters, others to Plateau

..Also 5 Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, 3 units of Police Mobile Force, 2 Counter Terrorism Cells, others
By Joseph Erunke
ABUJA-THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed the Police Special Intervention Force, to Plateau State, following the renewed killings in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.
The IGP also deployed two Police Aerial surveillance Helicopters, five Armored Personnel Carriers, APCs, three Police Mobile Force Units, two Counter Terrorism Cells (CTU ) and Police Intelligence Unit and conventional police personnel from other states to the affected areas in Plateau State.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Jimoh Moshood, Monday, said the intervention force, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, is mandated to immediately bring an end to the crisis.
“The Police Aerial surveillance Helicopters and other components of the intervention Force are already in the State. Their arrival in the State have restored peace and prevent further attacks in the affected areas, “the statement said.
The Deputy Inspector General of Police; Department of Operations is being relocated on the directive of the IGP to Jos, Plateau State to coordinate and supervise the operations on the ground, “the statement said.
The statement said the IGP’s directive was due to his concern for the” recent killings of innocent people in Barkin-Ladi (Gashishi), Riyom, Jos South LGAs and other flash points in the state with the attendant disturbance of public peace, clashes and mayhem that engulfed the affected areas in Plateau State on the 23rd and 24th of June, 2018 which resulted in the loss of several innocent lives, burning of houses and vehicles, and destruction of properties.”
The statement read further:”The IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge IGP monitoring Unit to lead the Police Special investigation Team to the affected areas and other flash points in Plateau State.
“The investigation Team comprises the Intelligence Response Team ( IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and the Technical Platforms. The team is to carryout a thorough and discreet investigation into the killings and promptly apprehend those responsible.
“The Police Special Intervention Force, also includes personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) , detachment of Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), Conventional Policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squads.
” The team that have started arriving are already working in synergy with the Plateau State Police Command to ensure that the peace and normalcy restored are sustained in the affected areas and other flash points in Plateau State.
“To achieve success in this operation, the team will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates, Police standard operations procedures and rule of engagement will be fully adhered to.
” The Police Special Intervention Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on the affected areas by the Plateau State Government.
” The personnel of the Police special Intervention Force will carry out twenty four (24) hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search of vehicles, and suspected locations and hideouts of the assailants . The Team will also engage in continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly those responsible for the killings and nip in the bud and prevent any further attack, attempt to attack or cause any form of violence that can lead to killings and other criminalities in the affected areas.
” The deployment of the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable settlements, Government and private infrastructures and facilities in all the affected areas and other flash points in the State.
“Traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, the youth groups, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on their subjects, adherents/followers, children and wards to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities, and implore them to allow police investigation and the law to take it full course, and not resort to reprisals and counter attacks.
“Members of the public in the affected areas, other flash points or in any other location in the State in distress or with information to the Police Special Intervention Force and the investigation team can use the following numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.”
