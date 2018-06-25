2 students feared dead as gunmen launch attack on Katsina University

- Marauders kidnap student of Al-Qalam University Katsina

- Katsina state commissioner of police visits scene of the crime

- 120 people reportedly killed in Plateau as police confirm 11 deaths

Gunmen are reported to have invaded Bagiwa village in Mani local government, Katsina state, and killed two university students.

The marauders also injured one and kidnapped another, all students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina.

Those killed are Ibrahim Bature, 22 year-old 400 level student, and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21 year-old 200 level student.

A spokesman of the family of the students, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Bagiwa that the gunmen also shot and injured the victims’ 60-year-old mother and kidnapped their elder brother, Umar.

READ ALSO: Why we didn’t attend APC national convention - Kwankwaso

He further disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 1:15am on Sunday, June 23, attacked the family house, shooting indiscriminately without demanding for anything.

Bagiwa stated that since the gunmen left with their brother they had not yet establish contact with them.

He said that the family could not figure out the motive behind the killings and kidnapping.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Bagiwa said that the Katsina state commissioner of police had visited the house and promised to rescue the kidnapped victim.

The public relations officer of the command, SP Isah Gambo who confirmed the incident, said that the police was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, 120 people are reported to have been killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

Premium Times reports that the police confirmed the attack but said only 11 persons died.. The cleric, Pam Chollom said the attack on Saturday lasted for several hours.

Nigerian Herdsmen vs Nigerian Farmers | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng