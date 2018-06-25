2 students feared dead as gunmen launch attack on Katsina University

- Marauders kidnap student of Al-Qalam University Katsina
- Katsina state commissioner of police visits scene of the crime
- 120 people reportedly killed in Plateau as police confirm 11 deaths
Gunmen are reported to have invaded Bagiwa village in Mani local government, Katsina state, and killed two university students.
The marauders also injured one and kidnapped another, all students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina.
Those killed are Ibrahim Bature, 22 year-old 400 level student, and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21 year-old 200 level student.
A spokesman of the family of the students, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Bagiwa that the gunmen also shot and injured the victims’ 60-year-old mother and kidnapped their elder brother, Umar.
READ ALSO: Why we didn’t attend APC national convention - Kwankwaso
He further disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 1:15am on Sunday, June 23, attacked the family house, shooting indiscriminately without demanding for anything.
Bagiwa stated that since the gunmen left with their brother they had not yet establish contact with them.
He said that the family could not figure out the motive behind the killings and kidnapping.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Bagiwa said that the Katsina state commissioner of police had visited the house and promised to rescue the kidnapped victim.
The public relations officer of the command, SP Isah Gambo who confirmed the incident, said that the police was investigating the matter.
Meanwhile, 120 people are reported to have been killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.
The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.
The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.
Premium Times reports that the police confirmed the attack but said only 11 persons died.. The cleric, Pam Chollom said the attack on Saturday lasted for several hours.
Nigerian Herdsmen vs Nigerian Farmers | Naij.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Jonathan’s Chief Protocol joins Adamawa guber race
Yola – Amb. Jameel Zubairu, the State Chief Protocol Officer to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared interest to aspire for 2019 governorship position
OPEC on tightrope as output target talks prompt clash
OPEC energy ministers scrambled to hammer out a compromise on oil output policy Friday as they debated a Saudi proposal to ramp up production that
US Senate votes to reimpose ban on China’s ZTE
The US Senate defied President Donald Trump on Monday by voting to overrule his administration’s deal with Chinese telecom firm ZTE and reimpose a ban
Buhari battles Saraki in Ofa pool of blood
Tunde Odesola ([email protected]) A thin white smoke swirled through the muzzle of the gun and the pregnant woman crashed face down, curling up like a beheaded giant
CPC arrests eight over repackaging 1,000 bags of expired rice
Etim Ekpimah, Uyo The Consumers Protection Council has seized over 1,000 bags of expired rice and arrested eight suspects in some of the areas visited in
Harry Kane joins the brace league as England beat Tunisia 2-1 in second Group G encounter at the Volgograd Arena
- England got their FIFA World Cup campaign off to flying start after beating Tunisia 2-1 on Monday, June 18- Harry Kane scored the two
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>