Court grants N40m bail to Kanu’s co-defendants

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the co-defendants of the missing leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu
The defendants include Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi
Justice Binta Nyako joking told the defendants who could not contain their joy as the case was subsequently adjourned till November 14 for trial
The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to four pro-Biafra agitators who hitherto faced treasonable felony charge alongside the ‘missing’ leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
Vanguard reports that Justice Binta Nyako on Monday, June 25, granted the defendants Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi bail to the tune of N10million each with two sureties in like sum.
Justice Nyako directed that the money should be deposited in cash to the Chief Registrar of the Court, even as she ordered the defendants to surrender all their travelling documents and not travel without leave of the court.
Aside asking all the surties to swear an affidavit of means, the court barred all the defendants from attending any form of rally, press conference or granting interviews.
Justice Nyako who had earlier denied the defendants bail, said she reviewed her previous ruling, the nature of the charge as well as the prescribed punishment for offence the defendants allegedly committed.
Observing that the offence attracts a maximum of seven years upon conviction, the trial Justice noted that the defendants have already spent better part of the years in prison custody.
Justice Nyako said she took into cognizance, various affidavits that urged the court to release the defendants on health ground, likewise a high court ruling that previously gave bail to the 1st defendant, Chimezie.
The court held that the 1st defendant must report to the commissioner of police in Rivers state every two weeks. While the 2nd and 4th defendants were ordered to report to the CP in Enugu, the 3rd defendant was directed to report to the CP in Anambra state every two weeks.
“Go home and attend to your health”, Justice Nyako joking told the defendants who could not contain their joy. The case was subsequently adjourned till November 14 for trial.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that a Federal High Court siting in Abuja adjourned to for three sureties to leader of the proscribed IPOB Nnamdi Kanu, to either produce him in court or show cause why each of them should not forfeit his N100 million bail bond.
The court had at the last proceedings on December 5, 2017, adjourned to Tuesday, February 20, for the sureties to explain why Kanu suddenly stopped attending court and account for his whereabouts.
Source: Naija.ng
