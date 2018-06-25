Premier League top club set to battle Real Madrid and PSG for Robert Lewandowski's signature

- Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewansdowski this summer
- The 29-year-old is also wanted by current European champions Real Madrid, while PSG are chasing the signature of the Polish striker
- He has played two games at the ongoing FIFA World Cup tourney without scoring a goal
Premier League giants Manchester United are not backing down on their chase for Poland international Robert Lewandowski this summer.
The Red Devils will battle European champions Real Madrid for the signature of the 29-year-old, who has failed to score at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Lewandowski has a running contract with his Bundesliga side Bayern Munich until the summer of 2021.
He joined the Bavarians from a fellow German League club Borussia Dortmund in 2014 after spending four seasons with Die Borussen.
According to Read Bundesliga citing ESPN’s Mark Lovell, the Polish striker will prefer to join Madrid instead of United or PSG, who are also keen to sign him.
Meanwhile, Bayern have reportedly told the Spanish League side they are not willing to accept a player-plus-cash deal which could see Karim Benzema moving to the Allianz Arena.
The 29-year-old is seeking a fresh challenge away from the German League having spent eight years in the topflight, however, it is unsure if he will join any other club apart from Real Madrid.
NAIJ.com previously reported that Lewandowski informed his German club side Bayern Munich to allow him to join Spanish club Real Madrid at the end of this season.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker has been a long term target for Real Madrid, and the 29-year-old feels joining Los Blancos next season will be good for his career.
