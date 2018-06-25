Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I really do not care for international appeal - Wizkid declares (Video)



It is no longer news that our very own starboy Wizkid has gone global through his music. However, while we are excited about this, the singer has revealed how he feels about international recognition.

While the Nigerian social media platforms are currently excited about the amazing feat that singer Davido, achieved at the BET Awards, Wizkid seems to be trending as well.

In a recent interview with BBC Africa, the multi-award winning artiste revealed that although he cares about his international fans, he isn't bothered about soothing international appeal.

According to him, he doesn't do music to woo people over. For him, whoever listens to his music or goes to his shows, is fine by him. In his words, "I just like to keep it easy and simple."

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on

Watich video below:

This video surfaced seemingly around the same time fellow artiste, Davido emerged winner in the category for BET's Best International act Award.

While some people are hailing Wizkid for emitting a 'no competition' vibe, others however feel he may be lowkey jealous of Davido for his recent achievement.

READ ALSO: Legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha's daughter causes massive stir on social media with new photos

Recall a while ago, Wizkid was the talk of every Nigerian news site after he became the first Nigerian to model for the international brand, Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy.

Whether or not the Manya singer is interested in international recognition, it seems to be the only thing he is making the news headlines for.

Wizkid has continued to remain one of the most highly rated artistes to ever come out of Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Forbes Under 30 List: Talented Young Africans Based 3 Categories | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 07:09:00 Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit.  The interest and taste

0 News 25/06/2018 07:14:00 Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/06/2018 19:06:00 Civil service needs to be overhauled, says Aregbesola

Civil service needs to be overhauled, says Aregbesola

Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said Nigeria’s civil service needed to be overhauled for Nigeria to reclaim its rightful position in the comity

0 News 23/06/2018 20:50:00 DTHA contest: Okumagba visits Abido, Otumara, Omovie

DTHA contest: Okumagba visits Abido, Otumara, Omovie

In his bid to win the Warri South Constituency 2, Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, seat in 2019, an aspirant who is contesting on

0 News 24/06/2018 19:51:00 Union Bank releases 2nd Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report

Union Bank releases 2nd Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report

UNION Bank has announced the release of its second Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report – an annual compendium which highlights the bank’s strategic approach,

0 News 20/06/2018 04:40:00 Opinion: Disability applications plunge as the economy strengthens

Opinion: Disability applications plunge as the economy strengthens

The drop is so significant that the agency has revised its estimates of how long the program will continue to be financially secure. This month,

0 News 19/06/2018 04:42:00 Abacha: FG to sign agreement with US, UK, Jersey to recover $500m loot

Abacha: FG to sign agreement with US, UK, Jersey to recover $500m loot

Back to Article

0 News 19/06/2018 08:05:00 These 10 cars will never make you go broke on fuel!

These 10 cars will never make you go broke on fuel!

Owning a huge deal of the entire world’s natural oil supply, Nigerians still appreciate cars with the most fuel economy. This happens due to the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron