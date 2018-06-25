I really do not care for international appeal - Wizkid declares (Video)

It is no longer news that our very own starboy Wizkid has gone global through his music. However, while we are excited about this, the singer has revealed how he feels about international recognition.
While the Nigerian social media platforms are currently excited about the amazing feat that singer Davido, achieved at the BET Awards, Wizkid seems to be trending as well.
In a recent interview with BBC Africa, the multi-award winning artiste revealed that although he cares about his international fans, he isn't bothered about soothing international appeal.
According to him, he doesn't do music to woo people over. For him, whoever listens to his music or goes to his shows, is fine by him. In his words, "I just like to keep it easy and simple."
READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on
Watich video below:
This video surfaced seemingly around the same time fellow artiste, Davido emerged winner in the category for BET's Best International act Award.
While some people are hailing Wizkid for emitting a 'no competition' vibe, others however feel he may be lowkey jealous of Davido for his recent achievement.
READ ALSO: Legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha's daughter causes massive stir on social media with new photos
Recall a while ago, Wizkid was the talk of every Nigerian news site after he became the first Nigerian to model for the international brand, Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy.
Whether or not the Manya singer is interested in international recognition, it seems to be the only thing he is making the news headlines for.
Wizkid has continued to remain one of the most highly rated artistes to ever come out of Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App
Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group
Forbes Under 30 List: Talented Young Africans Based 3 Categories | Naij.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
Civil service needs to be overhauled, says Aregbesola
Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said Nigeria’s civil service needed to be overhauled for Nigeria to reclaim its rightful position in the comity
DTHA contest: Okumagba visits Abido, Otumara, Omovie
In his bid to win the Warri South Constituency 2, Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, seat in 2019, an aspirant who is contesting on
Union Bank releases 2nd Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report
UNION Bank has announced the release of its second Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report – an annual compendium which highlights the bank’s strategic approach,
Opinion: Disability applications plunge as the economy strengthens
The drop is so significant that the agency has revised its estimates of how long the program will continue to be financially secure. This month,
These 10 cars will never make you go broke on fuel!
Owning a huge deal of the entire world’s natural oil supply, Nigerians still appreciate cars with the most fuel economy. This happens due to the
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>