I really do not care for international appeal - Wizkid declares (Video)

It is no longer news that our very own starboy Wizkid has gone global through his music. However, while we are excited about this, the singer has revealed how he feels about international recognition.

While the Nigerian social media platforms are currently excited about the amazing feat that singer Davido, achieved at the BET Awards, Wizkid seems to be trending as well.

In a recent interview with BBC Africa, the multi-award winning artiste revealed that although he cares about his international fans, he isn't bothered about soothing international appeal.

According to him, he doesn't do music to woo people over. For him, whoever listens to his music or goes to his shows, is fine by him. In his words, "I just like to keep it easy and simple."

This video surfaced seemingly around the same time fellow artiste, Davido emerged winner in the category for BET's Best International act Award.

While some people are hailing Wizkid for emitting a 'no competition' vibe, others however feel he may be lowkey jealous of Davido for his recent achievement.

Recall a while ago, Wizkid was the talk of every Nigerian news site after he became the first Nigerian to model for the international brand, Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy.

Whether or not the Manya singer is interested in international recognition, it seems to be the only thing he is making the news headlines for.

Wizkid has continued to remain one of the most highly rated artistes to ever come out of Africa.

