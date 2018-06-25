Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Check out the complete head to head stats between Super Eagles and Argentina ahead of Tuesday's big game in Russia



- Nigeria and Argentina will go head to head on Tuesday, June 26, in their second game in Group D at Russia 2018 World Cup

- The last time these two sides met, Nigeria came back from two goals down to beat the South Americans 4-2

- A win for any of them on Tuesday, June 26, will help their qualification for the round of 16 in Russia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, in their final Group D game which will determine whether they will qualify for the round of 16 at Russia 2018 World Cup or not.

Nigeria and Argentina are known to be bitter rivals as far as international football is concerned even though the Super Eagles were victorious the last time these two sides met.

So far at the Russia 2018 World Cup, Argentina have gotten only one point from their first game against Iceland, while Nigeria have three points after their win against Iceland.

And ahead of the big encounter on Tuesday, June 26, below is the stats between Argentina and Nigeria since 1994 that they first met in America.

25 June 1994: Nigeria 1 Argentina 2 – Boston, USA (FIFA World Cup)

10 Jan 1995: Argentina 0 Nigeria 0 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (FIFA Confederations Cup)

3 Aug 1996: Nigeria 3 Argentina 2 – Georgia, USA (Olympics Final)

2 June 2002: Argentina 1 Nigeria 0 – Ibaraki, Japan (FIFA World Cup)

2 July 2005: Nigeria 1 Argentina 2 – Utrecht, Netherlands (FIFA U20 World Cup Final)

23 Aug 2008: Argentina 1 Nigeria 0 – Beijing, China (Olympics Final)

12 June 2010: Argentina 1 Nigeria 0 – Jo’burg, South Africa (FIFA World Cup)

1 June 2011: Nigeria 4 Argentina 1 – Abuja, Nigeria (Friendly)

6 Sept 2011: Argentina 3 Nigeria 1 – Dhaka, Bangladesh (Friendly)

25 June 2014: Nigeria 2 Argentina 3 – Porto Alegre, Brazil (FIFA World Cup)

14 Nov 2017: Argentina 2 Nigeria 4 – Krasnodar, Russia (Friendly)

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa who has scored two goals for Nigeria is expected to lead the attack for the Super Eagles, while Lionel Messi will lead Argentina's attack on Tuesday.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Leicester City star Ahmed Musa scored twice to hand the Super Eagles their first victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter at the Volgograd Arena against Iceland.

The 25-year-old grabbed his first of the goal after receiving a timely and superb pass from Victor Moses and carefully controlled the ball and confidently powered the ball into the back of the net.

Musa completed his brace in the game after mesmerizing the Iceland defense including the goalkeeper before making it 2-0 for Gernot Rohr's side.

