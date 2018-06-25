Plateau killings: We’re doing everything possible to arrest perpetrators - Governor Lalong

- The people of Plateau state are mourning again
- Unknown gunmen have stormed villages in the state leaving in their wake sorrows, tears and blood
- Governor Simon Lalong has promised that the perpetrators will be apprehended
Over 200 people were killed in Gashish, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state on Sunday, June 24.
The killing spree was said to have lasted for over 60 hours with no resistance from security agencies who were severally alerted by villagers.
Plateau governor, Simon Lalong has promised the people of the state that the perpetrators will be apprehended by security agencies.
Governor Lalong with heads of security agencies in the state after the attacks. Photo credit: Plateau state government
IGP deploys police intervention force, 2 choppers to Plateau
In a series of messages on his Twitter page, the governor also called on the Plateau people to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to handle thesituation.
He wrote: “Going to bed or waking up any day with the news that our people are attacked is something that leaves us with questions about our love and value for humanity...
“While we pray for the families affected by this sad act. I continue to assure you of my commitment as one of you, to remain unrelenting in working with the security agencies to investigate and fish out perpetrators of this inhumane act and ensure they are apprehended, and that justice for the victims is served.
“The call for peace and dialogue at this time in our dear state can never be overemphasized. Whilst I understand that tensions will be high at this grieving moment, I call on us to maintain calm and cooperate with security operatives to handle this unfortunate situation.
“A 6pm-6am curfew has been put into immediate effect to quell the acute part of this horrible situation. The immediate measure is intended to protect the lives of our citizens. We will follow with longer term measures to secure the peace.
“This curfew applies to Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi and is in effect till further notice.
“Operational plans are currently being put in place to secure the affected communities and fish out perpetrators of these crimes. While we pray for God’s guidance through this difficult time, we will do everything humanly possible to secure our state immediately.”
Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has given reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.
The chairman, north central zone of MACBAN, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks however claimed the people were kiilled in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen.
“These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission,” he said.
