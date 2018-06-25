Messi gets birthday cakes from Argentina players ahead of match with Super Eagles

- Players of Argentina squad celebrate Lionel Messi's 31st birthday
- The Seleccion were defeated by Croatia by 3-0 in their group match
- Jorge Sampaoli's side will face Nigeria in their last match in Group D
Argentina players rallied together on Sunday, June, 24, to celebrate their talisman Lionel Messi's 31st birthday.
Fumbling Willy Caballero posted a picture of Messi blowing out the candles on the three birthday cakes he was presented by his team-mates.
Sergio Aguero also paid tribute to Messi by posting a picture of the two of them together and wishing him a happy birthday on his Instagram account.
Aguero appeared to break rank after the Seleccion's embarrassing defeat by Croatia, hitting out at coach Jorge Sampaoli, who substituted him early in the second half.
The Manchester City striker, who is now set to be axed for their final group game against Nigeria, put his sorrows aside as he joined the squad and celebrated Messi's special day.
Messi took some time out after training to meet some his team-mates' children, posing for snaps with Angel Di Maria's daughter, Eduardo Salvio's son and Ever Banega's daughter.
The Barcelona main man's birthday was also celebrated in Bronnitsy, where the team's base has been for the World Cup where a life-size chocolate sculpture was unveiled on Sunday at an event to mark his birthday.
A life-size chocolate sculpture was unveiled at an event in Bronnitsy to mark Messi's 31st birthday. Photo Credit: Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Despite indulging in cake and wearing a smile again, Messi will undoubtedly be hurting inside after his side's underwhelming start to the tournament in Russia.
They face Nigeria at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday, knowing that only a win and results between Croatia and Iceland going in their favour will stop them from falling at the group stage.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Croatia defeated Argentina by 3-0 in a Group D match.
Atem Rebic pounced on a Willy Caballero's mistake before Luka Modric added the second and Ivan Rakitic finished off with the third.
Source: Naija.ng
