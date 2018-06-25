Breaking: IG deploys intervention force, 2 choppers in Plateau

- The IGP relocated Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Dept of Ops to Jos, Plateau state.
- Two helicopters, five APCs, three PMF Units, two CTU Cells and Police Intelligence Unit were also deployed to the affected areas in Plateau state
- Police Special investigation Team, comprising of IRT, STS and TIU led by the CP, IGP Monitoring Unit deployed to the have also commenced investigation
Following the killing of over 100 people on Saturday, June 23, the inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed an intervention force in Barkin-Ladi, and Riyom in Jos South local government area and in other flashpoints across Plateau state.
In addition to the operatives, the IG also dispatched two helicopters for aerial surveillance, five Armored Personnel Carriers, and three Police Mobile Force Units.
NAIJ.com gathered that the intervention force also includes two Counter-Terrorism units, Police Intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.
READ ALSO: Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah says attacks will only stop on one condition
The force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Monday, June 25, said the deputy inspector-general of police, Department of Operations, Joshiak Habila, has been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation.
The IGP, according to Moshood, has also directed the commissioner of police in charge IGP monitoring Unit to lead the Police Special investigation Team to the affected areas and other flash points in Plateau state.
The police chief called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, community Leaders and youth groups to prevail on their subjects, adherents/followers, etc. to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities, and implore them to allow police investigation and the law to take it full course, and not resort to reprisals and counter attacks.
He also urged members of the public in the affected areas, other flash points or in any other location in the state in distress or with information to the Police Special Intervention Force and the investigation team to call the following numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296
Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that 120 people were killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.
The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.
The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Premium Times reported that the police confirmed the attack but said only 11 persons died.
The cleric, Pam Chollom said the attack on Saturday lasted for several hours.
National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Most Read NewsView all posts
Mamuzee Twins react to Showkey’s allegation that they abandoned their mum
Dayo Ojerinde Singing duo, Mamuze Twins, who were called out on social media by galala singer, Daddy Showkey, that they allegedly abandoned their mother while she
World Cup: Spain, Portugal target last 16 as Russia ride momentum
World Cup heavyweights Spain and Portugal can lock down spots in the last 16 on Monday, as hosts Russia ride a wave of national euphoria
Abaribe: DSS arrests Abia Senator
Back to Article
Chelsea, Manchester United and 1 other club at war over the signature of want-away Real Madrid superstar this summer
- Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG are all interested in signing want away Real Madrid star Asensio- The 22-year-old won two straight Champions League titles
NNPC loses N547bn in three years
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The group monetary loss of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for 2015, 2016 and 2017 is N547bn, the latest review of the oil
Mercy Aigbe acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lagos
TOLULOPE ABEREOJE Mercy Aigbe is currently the talk of the town as she recently added to her landed assets a multi-million naira mansion for herself and
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>