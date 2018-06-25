Breaking: IG deploys intervention force, 2 choppers in Plateau

- The IGP relocated Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Dept of Ops to Jos, Plateau state.

- Two helicopters, five APCs, three PMF Units, two CTU Cells and Police Intelligence Unit were also deployed to the affected areas in Plateau state

- Police Special investigation Team, comprising of IRT, STS and TIU led by the CP, IGP Monitoring Unit deployed to the have also commenced investigation

Following the killing of over 100 people on Saturday, June 23, the inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed an intervention force in Barkin-Ladi, and Riyom in Jos South local government area and in other flashpoints across Plateau state.

In addition to the operatives, the IG also dispatched two helicopters for aerial surveillance, five Armored Personnel Carriers, and three Police Mobile Force Units.

NAIJ.com gathered that the intervention force also includes two Counter-Terrorism units, Police Intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.

The force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Monday, June 25, said the deputy inspector-general of police, Department of Operations, Joshiak Habila, has been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation.

The IGP, according to Moshood, has also directed the commissioner of police in charge IGP monitoring Unit to lead the Police Special investigation Team to the affected areas and other flash points in Plateau state.

The police chief called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, community Leaders and youth groups to prevail on their subjects, adherents/followers, etc. to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities, and implore them to allow police investigation and the law to take it full course, and not resort to reprisals and counter attacks.

He also urged members of the public in the affected areas, other flash points or in any other location in the state in distress or with information to the Police Special Intervention Force and the investigation team to call the following numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that 120 people were killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

Premium Times reported that the police confirmed the attack but said only 11 persons died.

The cleric, Pam Chollom said the attack on Saturday lasted for several hours.

