I pray to have you as my wife again and again - Actor Muyiwa Ademola pens down sweet message as they celebrate 12th wedding anniversary



- Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola and his wife are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary

- To mark the special occasion, the proud husband shares photos of his lovely wife and pens down the most adorable message with it

- In the posts, which are shared on his Instagram page, he professed his undying love for the number one woman in his life

Marriage is not an easy thing but when one finds the right person, years feel like seconds. Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, seemed like the happiest man on earth when he recently celebrated his wife as they marked their 12th wedding anniversary.

The proud husband shared several photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram page and thanked her for being a supportive and caring wife. He also boldly stated that he will pick her over and over again if given the choice to pick another wife.

His post resonated with many of his fans who understand the sacrifices and commitment which goes into any marriage. With that understanding, they sent in many congratulatory messages and wished them all the best as they aim for several more years of love and peace.

Read his lovely post below:

Muyiwa also shared a rare photo of his wife from the day she walked with him down the aisle and said "I do" to love they hope lasts till the end of their time on earth.

Congratulations to the couple!

Meanwhile, just recently, Annie Idibia surprised her husband, 2Baba, on their fifth wedding anniversary. Here's the country she flew him to.

