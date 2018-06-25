This couple's unconventional wedding invitation will crack you up

- Melusi Gawozi shared a hilarious photo on Twitter
- It shows a wedding invite with the caption, "The hunt is over."
- The bride-to-be is depicted as having captured her man
A hilarious wedding invitation showing a bride-to-be who has "captured" her man is causing much amusement on Twitter. Radio personality Melusi Gawozi shared the image on his Twitter profile recently.
The unconventional invite has the caption:"The hunt is over. Save the date: 01.09.18."
The man is seen lying on the ground, bound by a rope. The bride-to-be stands victoriously over him.
READ ALSO: If you are short, then you’re not my type - Actress Nkechi Blessing talks about men
The image plays on prevalent perceptions that men are afraid of committing to long-term relationships or marriage.
Melusi's tweet went viral, racking up over 1,400 likes and 500 retweets. See some of the reactions to it below:
Get hottest gist on Naija uncensored Facebook Group
Some Twitter users said the marriage will be off to a rocky start.
One person said the bride-to-be will never have a side chick.
"The man is captured."
Some said they are super willing to attend this wedding.
For some, the question of who was actually doing the hunting needs to be discussed.
PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
What do men really want from women? - on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
Christianity may cease to exist by 2043 –Christian elders
Friday Olokor, Jos The present generation of Christians in Nigeria may cease to exist in 25 years from now (2043), beginning from 2018, a group of
Lagos, NARTO to jointly clean Apapa
Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government has said it will collaborate with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to clean the Apapa area. The Commissioner
Prepare for APC’s defeat in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidency
Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the Presidency should be ready for the defeat of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in
Wolves in sheep’s clothing:Lagos pharmacies and quackery
By Ugoji Egbujo The rot is deep. The health sector is a suppurating sore. Quackery is rife. If there is regulation, it doesn’t catch rogues. In
2019: Christians, Muslims to collaborate against violence
By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in the country, the Southern Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, yesterday said Christians and
Important information about KAUST scholarship for foreign students
What do you know about KAUST scholarship for international students? You must have heard about it. If you need some details, we offer you to
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>