This couple's unconventional wedding invitation will crack you up

- Melusi Gawozi shared a hilarious photo on Twitter

- It shows a wedding invite with the caption, "The hunt is over."

- The bride-to-be is depicted as having captured her man

A hilarious wedding invitation showing a bride-to-be who has "captured" her man is causing much amusement on Twitter. Radio personality Melusi Gawozi shared the image on his Twitter profile recently.

The unconventional invite has the caption:"The hunt is over. Save the date: 01.09.18."

The man is seen lying on the ground, bound by a rope. The bride-to-be stands victoriously over him.

The image plays on prevalent perceptions that men are afraid of committing to long-term relationships or marriage.

Melusi's tweet went viral, racking up over 1,400 likes and 500 retweets. See some of the reactions to it below:

Some Twitter users said the marriage will be off to a rocky start.

One person said the bride-to-be will never have a side chick.

"The man is captured."

Some said they are super willing to attend this wedding.

For some, the question of who was actually doing the hunting needs to be discussed.

