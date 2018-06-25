Delicious and simple fried rice recipe

You know a lot of recipes with rice, but this one from Thai cuisine is of the most delicious and simple. Although, this rice recipe with egg and vegetables can be added to the Chinese cuisine too.
Fried rice can be served both as a side dish and as a basic vegetarian dish. Rice for this dish can be cooked with or without salt. By the way, this is an excellent option for recycling yesterday's rice.
Ingredients for 4-6 servings:
- One cup (250 ml) of the pre-cooked and chilled long rice.
- Red sweet pepper 1 pc.
- Mushrooms 100 grams (optional ingredient)
- Small chili pepper 1 pc.
- Small onion 1 pc.
- Garlic 3 gloves
- A large handful of basil leaves
- 3 tablespoons of soy sauce
- 1 chicken egg
Recipe:
Chop the sweet pepper into thin strips. Mushrooms, and onions are chopped on thin slices. Finely chop the garlic and chili.
In a frying pan, warm up the vegetable oil and put garlic and pepper into it.
Fry it for 30 seconds.
READ ALSO: How to make vegetable sauce with ugu
Add the sliced vegetables and fry until half cooked.
Pure the rice into the frying pan and mix thoroughly. Put one egg in and stir it well. Then add the soy sauce to the rice and fry, stirring, until the vegetables are ready. Finely cut the basil and add to the pan.
Warm it for 1 minute and turn it off.
There are numerous rice recipes in Nigeria. But this one is among the best. Bon Appetit!
How to choose the best rice for this dish
In order to make the dish tasty, you still need to choose the right rice with which it will be prepared. Below, we will show you how to choose quality rice.
READ ALSO: Best Okro soup recipe
We are used to the fact that rice is divided into round-grained, medium-grained and long-grained. But in fact, there are about 150 varieties of rice, and when you come to the store, it’s difficult to choose, because you do not know which grade is suitable for which dish.
In Nigeria, you can often find such types of rice
- Jasmine - it has long grains with a delicate aroma. It turns out to be very gentle and soft, while the grains remain their shape. It can be used for cooking salads, side dishes, and even desserts.
- Basmati has long grains with a delicate structure and a pleasant nutty aroma.
- Arborio has a medium-sized grain with a high content of starch. When cooking, it acquires a creamy consistency and absorbs the taste and aroma of other ingredients well. It is ideal for risotto and soups.
- Camolino has round grains of a pearl shade. After cooking, it retains its softness and stickiness, but the grains do not stick together. It is suitable for preparing porridges and desserts.
- Still, you can meet wild rice - it is black and is considered one of the most delicious varieties, has a pleasant nutty flavor and sweet taste. It is used for both sweet and savory dishes.
You can choose any of these types for your fried rice recipe. But first you should learn how to cook it properly, so read the instructions carefully before you start cooking it.
READ ALSO: Types of Igbo culture food
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
Germans 'attack' Jerome Boateng on Twitter for supporting Senegal against Poland
- Jerome Boateng has been criticized for celebrating Senegal's win over Poland- German fans have questioned Jerome's loyalty- He was part of the team
Offa robbery: Coalition alleges suspicion, warns police against politicising investigation
- NOPRIN has warned police against politicising on-going investigation into recent Offa robbery- It also raised concerns about non-parade of two key suspects in the
Belgium vs Tunisia : Hazard, Lukaku take Belgium last 16
Belgium moved to the brink of the World Cup knockout rounds on Saturday after a comprehensive 5-2 win against Tunisia. Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku scored
At least 25 injured as explosion rocks multi-storey building
At least 25 people have been injured, four severely, after an explosion destroyed a building in the western city of Wuppertal. German police say the explosion
Ejaculation: This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast One reason a man orgasms too quickly is that he gets too excited. Published: 2 minutes
VIDEO: Man falls off moving car as fans celebrate Harry Kane’s 2-1 win
A man was thrown off a moving car in an apparent daring-do as England fans mark the 2-1 win over Tunisia in the Monday encounter
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>