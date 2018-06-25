Lagos state destroys 500 illegal structures in clean-up exercise around Oko-Baba abattoir

- The Lagos state government has destroyed about 500 illegal structures in the Oko-Baba abattoir around Agege
- Oluwatoyin Suarau, the state commissioner for agriculture, said that the state government's intention in carrying out the exercise was to transform the face of the abattoir and effect cleanliness in the area
- Saurau revealed that the completion of projects at the Oko-Oba abattoir complex will result in an upgraded abattoir equipped with a standard clinic
In the bid to ensure proper upgrading and transformation of the Lairage complex in the Agege area of Lagos, the state government on Saturday, June 23, demolished more than 500 sheds and illegal structures around the Oko-Oba abattoir, The Sun reports.
Oluwatoyin Suarau, the state commissioner for agriculture, revealed this while reviewing report of the demolition exercise carried out by operatives of the state ministry of agriculture in collaboration with the ministry of environment, Lagos state environment and special offences enforcement unit, Department of State Security (DSS) and Operation MESA.
Saurau said that the clean-up exercise included all shanties and illegal structures within the abattoir and along Fagba-Railway section of the abattoir complex.
Suarau remarked that the intention of the government behind the exercise was improve the hygienic condition of the complex and ensure best practices in the area and not to witch-hunt anyone.
The commissioner said: “I want us all to see this exercise as a positive development in the red meat value chain and not as government’s instrument to disrupt activities at the complex. Rehabilitation of the facilities at the Oko-oba abattoir is to ensure that operations at the complex meets international standard.”
Saurau said that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has put in place and is executing laid down policies and programmes aimed at positively transforming the face of abattoirs and slaughter slabs throughout Lagos.
He explained that completion of projects at the Oko-Oba abattoir complex will result in an upgraded abattoir equipped with a standard clinic to take care of people and other emergencies in the complex.
The commissioner said: “We have completed the fencing of the abattoir and the heap of refuse which has existed for several years has been cleared.”
He said that apart from upgrade of facilities and infrastructure of abattoirs and slaughter slabs, the State government has also trained butchers and live cattle dealers drawn from various abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the state on current trends in abattoir management.
He added that a task force team has been stationed at the complex to ensure continued monitoring of activities at the complex and ensure effectiveness of the clean-up exercise.
Saurau said: “Operations in the abattoir after this clean up exercise will no longer be business as usual. We are committed to implementing in phases planned projects that will transform the abattoir around for good.”
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state had promised to compensate all those whose houses were demolished to give way to the construction of the much-desired flyover at Pen Cinema, Agege area of the state.
The governor, who on Tuesday, January 2, inspected the site of the ongoing construction, also assured the residents that the project will be delivered in the next 10 months.
[embedded content]
