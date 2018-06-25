APC convention a starter to 2019 victory–National Secretary

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, said the newly elected leadership of the party has increased the party’s fortunes to victory in the 2019 elections.
He stated this on Monday in a telephone interview with Newsmen, saying it provides a new opportunity for dialogue and renewal of commitment to the party.
“The speeches delivered by the Party chairman Adams Oshiomole, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the convention also provides a new prosperous page for the party” the secretary said.
Mai Mala said “the enthusiasm, confidence and commitment demonstrated by the party from the six geo-political zones were also indicative of its success towards 2019 and beyond”.
He assured that the party will extend hands of fellowship to all aggrieved members to promote dialogue and unity to strengthen the party
According to him, the party would explore the experience of the national chairman in dispute resolution to calm all fraying nerves.
“As an indisputable labour leader and astute administrator, the chairman will bring his wealth of experience to bear for the new leadership to settle all differences within the party.
“We are all optimistic that this leadership will enjoy support from our members in the executive and the legislative arms of government for us to consolidate the strength and fortunes of the party.” he said.
He called on stakeholders and party members to support and cooperate with the new leadership to build a virile political party “we shall be proud of.”
Mai Mala described the just concluded convention as a monumental success, adding, “it was a collective success, we all emerged victorious, there were no losers in this convention.
“Every member will be carried along, we will listen to advises and opinions, including constructive criticisms that are geared towards building a strong and united party.”
