Russia 2018: Sports director, others urge Super Eagles to win last group match

Layi Adesiyan, Osun Director of Youth, Sports and Special Needs, on Monday urged the Super Eagles to win their match against Argentina on Tuesday to progress to the Round of 16.
Nigeria will battle Argentina in their last Group match on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium in the city of St Petersburg.
Adesiyan told Newsmen in Abuja that the Eagles should go all-out to win the match which would definitely take them to the next level of the competition.
He said that La Albiceleste was not an unbeatable side, notwithstanding the quality of players in their squad.
“If Croatia can defeat Argentina with Lionel Messi in the team, then our players can also face them and beat them. Eagles need to put all their best in their last group match.
“This is a crucial match they should not be intimidated with the set of players Argentina have, especially the new players in our team.
“Players like Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa who saved us from shame in the match against Iceland, should encourage their teammates to fight this crucial battle.
“We need to conquer Argentina so that we can successfully proceed to the next phase of the World Cup,” he said.
In the same vein, Rufus Adedoyin, a professor of Physiotherapy at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said he believed the Super Eagles would go beyond the group stage.
“We need to support them with prayers. I know that the technical crew will do the needful during the game.
“Super Eagles need to play with seriousness and determination, they also need to work as a team, and they must avoid any mistake that can put the country in a bad mood.
“I believe that by now the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would have done what will boost the players’ morale and encourage them to make the country proud again,” Adedoyin added.
Meanwhile, Nurain Ayantola, a Lawyer, has predicted that Nigeria will defeat Argentina 3-0 in the upcoming Group D showdown.
“The coaching crew by now must have analysed the tactics of Argentina, the players in their team are not monsters that cannot be defeated.
“They may be well experienced and exposed than us, but in spite their knowledge of football, Eagles can still beat them.
“We all know that it will be a tough match compared to their two previous matches. We pray that the god of soccer should be on our side.
“If Eagles can see them like any other team, they will be less frightened, and with determination they will win their match against Argentina,” he said.
Nigeria versus Argentina match would hold simultaneously with the match between Croatia and Iceland to avert any form of undue collaboration among the teams in the group.
Croatia currently tops the group with six points from two matches, followed by Nigeria with three points from two matches, while Argentina and Iceland have one point each from two matches.
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Most Read NewsView all posts
LPPC strips convicted lawyer, Nwobike, of SAN rank
Oladimeji Ramon The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee said it had withdrawn the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Dr. Joseph Nwobike, who was in April
Why FG needs to borrow N1.6tn to fund 2018 budget deficit - Minister of budget
- The minister of budget and national planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, says the 2018 budget expenditure is premised on oil price benchmark of 51
Osun Finance Commissioner joins governorship race
The Osun Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, on Thursday joined other 28 aspirants vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship ticket in the
Nose Rings: A clash between millennial wokeness and respecting your in-laws
As a woman would you remove your nose ring if your partner told you to because you are about to visit your future in-laws for
BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Bauchi
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi on a condolence visit to the state. The aircraft conveying the President touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa
Opinion: President Trump, deal maker? Not so fast
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump likes nothing more than presenting himself as the ultimate deal-maker, the master negotiator who can translate his success in business
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>