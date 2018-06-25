Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Convention: This video of politician screaming PDP at APC event will leave you confused



He was wearing a bowler hat emblazoned with the logo of the APC because he was at an APC event.

There he stood, surrounded by APC loyalists and APC faithful donning APC apparel and colours. And then he got hold of the microphone as time stood still.

"PDP!!!!!!", he chanted, a wide grin plastered on his face. For a moment, he thought he was right and in good company. In Nigeria's political terrain where political party lines are so often blurred and inseparable, who could blame him?

Around him, a few bemused APC faithful whispered and nudged. "APC...APC...APC", they corrected.

And then our man in a bowler hat corrected himself. "APC...Change....Change....APC". It was too little, too late, however. The damage had been done and the cameras had caught him professing his love for the opposition party.

 

He was sore embarrassed, as he should have been.

Who exactly was this chap yelling 'PDP' at an APC national convention?

 

"If I remember correctly, he is a contestant for Deputy National Organising Secretary from the South South", said Twitter user, Okenwa Nonso.

"He was probably staring at PDP decampees the whole time. It gets confusing jor", suggested Elizabeth Ugoro.

 

For Deji Teye, "this is the kind of guy who'll be on Amaka and be shouting Dupe..Dupe..."

 

Oh well....

The APC held its elective national convention to choose executives who will serve as members of its National Working Committee (NWC), on June 23-24, 2018.

Former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, is the new Chairman of the APC.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8539967&type=article&ctxId=4882&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=This+video+of+politician+screaming+PDP+at+APC+event+will+leave+you+confused&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Fvideo-of-politician-screaming-pdp-at-apc-convention-confusing-id8539967.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 07:09:00 Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit.  The interest and taste

0 News 25/06/2018 07:14:00 Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 20:22:00 WDU scientists advocate plastic free environment

WDU scientists advocate plastic free environment

By Gab Ejuwa Scientists at the Western Delta University, WDU, Oghara, Delta State, have canvassed for a plastic free society to reduce pollution and environmentally inflicted

0 News 19/06/2018 05:17:00 The Eve: A discovery of truths

The Eve: A discovery of truths

Back to Article

0 News 24/06/2018 06:39:00 Enyinnaya Abaribe: DSS arrested Senator for supporting IPOB – Lawyer

Enyinnaya Abaribe: DSS arrested Senator for supporting IPOB – Lawyer

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has revealed that the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested his client for supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples

0 News 19/06/2018 06:47:00 Alleged N16.4m: Absence of Judge stalls trial of former I-G,Ehindero

Alleged N16.4m: Absence of Judge stalls trial of former I-G,Ehindero

Abuja – The absence of an Abuja Federal High Court judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, on Tuesday, staled the trial of former Inspector-General of Police Sunday

0 News 24/06/2018 16:08:00 N-Power reveals date for verification of pre-selected non-graduate applicants

N-Power reveals date for verification of pre-selected non-graduate applicants

- N-Power, federal government’s youth empowerment scheme sends an important message to non-graduate applicants- The scheme said pre-selected non-graduate applicants will commence verification- It

0 News 24/06/2018 11:07:00 APC convention: Waiting game continues as results still being collated 

APC convention: Waiting game continues as results still being collated 

John Alechenu, Abuja The waiting game for the results of elections into party positions where attempts to get a consensus failed is still on. Elections into various

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron