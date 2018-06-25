Olakira: Singer debuts his music career with smashin Hits ‘Hey Lover’ & ‘Flirty Signal’

The newly unveiled artiste, signed to U & I Music, Olakira; makes a debut into the Nigerian music scene with the release of two singles titled Hey Lover and Flirty Signal.
Olakira whose real name is ‘Ade Ebenezer’ is an Afro-Pop and RnB artist who hails from Ogun state in Nigeria. He is a producer, composer, songwriter, singer and also plays most musical instruments. The artist says he is fixated on showcasing the very best, beginning with these two new singles; as he gradually takes the Nigerian music industry by storm.
Speaking on his plans, Olakira commented: ‘Getting a platform to help develop and showcase my gifts had always been my major challenge till I got signed to the U & I Music label, one that truly understands me and treats me like family. With this opportunity, I want to make a positive mark in the industry that will stand the test of time and for Olakira to become a household name, both home and abroad.’
Commenting on the newly signed artiste, U&I Music executive, “Ra” said: ‘Olakira’s humility, loyalty and significant contributions to exceptional songs like “Akube” and “MyWoman” were outstanding. I have an addiction to good music and therefore could not resist but to develop and help showcase great talents in the world, it truly gives me joy….may GOD be our guide.
The artist describes this first debut single, HEY LOVER, as a confessional. Deliberate and expressive lyrics, patiently constructed. The
beat is a combination of a traditional Nigerian and Ghanaian sound infused with percussion and style. First comes the melody, then the hook, and the lyrics. Undoubtedly he is a formidable force to look out for in the entertainment industry.
FLIRTY SIGN, one of Olakira's debut singles which he describes as a blend of the Jamaican sound with a mashup of the Caribbean Calypso feel. Structurally created through a process which entails groovy melodious sound and witty lyrics, adequately put together. The artist says he started music through attempts with new and unique musical ideas.
SoundCloud – Flirty Signal
SoundCloud – Hey Lover
