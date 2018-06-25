Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Olakira: Singer debuts his music career with smashin Hits ‘Hey Lover’ & ‘Flirty Signal’



The newly unveiled artiste, signed to U & I Music, Olakira; makes a debut into the Nigerian music scene with the release of two singles titled Hey Lover and Flirty Signal.

Olakira whose real name is ‘Ade Ebenezer’ is an Afro-Pop and RnB artist who hails from Ogun state in Nigeria. He is a producer, composer, songwriter, singer and also plays most musical instruments. The artist says he is fixated on showcasing the very best, beginning with these two new singles; as he gradually takes the Nigerian music industry by storm.

Speaking on his plans, Olakira commented: ‘Getting a platform to help develop and showcase my gifts had always been my major challenge till I got signed to the U & I Music label, one that truly understands me and treats me like family. With this opportunity, I want to make a positive mark in the industry that will stand the test of time and for Olakira to become a household name, both home and abroad.’

Commenting on the newly signed artiste, U&I Music executive, “Ra” said: ‘Olakira’s humility, loyalty and significant contributions to exceptional songs like “Akube” and “MyWoman” were outstanding. I have an addiction to good music and therefore could not resist but to develop and help showcase great talents in the world, it truly gives me joy….may GOD be our guide.

The artist describes this first debut single, HEY LOVER, as a confessional. Deliberate and expressive lyrics, patiently constructed. The

 beat is a combination of a traditional Nigerian and Ghanaian sound infused with percussion and style. First comes the melody, then the hook, and the lyrics. Undoubtedly he is a formidable force to look out for in the entertainment industry.

FLIRTY SIGN, one of Olakira's debut singles which he describes as a blend of the Jamaican sound with a mashup of the Caribbean Calypso feel. Structurally created through a process which entails groovy melodious sound and witty lyrics, adequately put together. The artist says he started music through attempts with new and unique musical ideas.

​​SoundCloud – Flirty Signal

​SoundCloud – Hey Lover

This is a featured post.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8539800&type=article&ctxId=4889&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Singer+debuts+his+music+career+with+smashin+Hits+%E2%80%98Hey+Lover%E2%80%99+%26+%E2%80%98Flirty+Signal%E2%80%99&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Folakira-debuts-his-music-career-with-smashin-hits-id8539800.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 07:09:00 Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit.  The interest and taste

0 News 25/06/2018 07:14:00 Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/06/2018 10:48:00 How to cope with sexual urges in celibate relationships

How to cope with sexual urges in celibate relationships

Whether you are a man or woman practicing celibacy in your relationship, dealing with sexual desire and your urges will be things that you will

0 News 21/06/2018 11:09:00 Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador

Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador

As Nigeria and Ecuador signed a visa-free pact on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral relations, it is imperative to know more about the South American nation

0 News 24/06/2018 12:55:00 Senegal Squander Glorious Chance To Become First African Country To Reach World Cup Last 16

Senegal Squander Glorious Chance To Become First African Country To Reach World Cup Last 16

Senegal missed a glorious opportunity to become the first African country to the reach the round of 16 of the Russia 2018 World Cup by

0 News 22/06/2018 17:02:00 BREAKING: DSS operatives raid Abaribe’s Abuja home

BREAKING: DSS operatives raid Abaribe’s Abuja home

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday night laid siege to the Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, home of the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP,

0 News 20/06/2018 05:55:00 FG, World Bank To Disburse $322 Million Abacha Loot To Nigerians

FG, World Bank To Disburse $322 Million Abacha Loot To Nigerians

The Federal Government is making final preparation to disburse $322 million fund repatriated from the accounts of former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha

0 News 22/06/2018 07:08:00 NICreL Alleges Persecution Of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

NICreL Alleges Persecution Of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership, NICreL, has warned against what it termed a campaign of calumny against Peter Nwaoboshi, a senator representing Delta North

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron