Over the weekend, three women caught our attention with the stunning dresses they wore to an event. Here's why these Style Temple dresses are today's slayspiration.
Creative director of Style Temple, OG Okonkwo was spotted looking gorgeous at the brand's pop-up sale at Brass and Copper. By her side were two other beautiful and powerful ladies, Zina Anumudu and Chioma Ikokwu. All were sporting stunning outfits designed by the creative director herself.
OG stepped out in a nude mini gown, having a longer outer skirt which seemed to trail all the way to her ankles. She secured the dress at the waist with the trendy Off-White belt.
Style Consultant, Zina, was in a burnt orange draped dress from Style Temple's Autumn Winter 18 collection which made its debut on the Arise Fashion Week runway. She wore her hair into a high ponytail while going bold with a smokey eye and nude lips. She also complemented the look with a pair of bright yellow court heels which highlighted the yellow straps of the dress.
Zina Anumudu looks gorgeous in Style Temple dress(Instagram/ozinna)
Read More: See the must-see outfits from the Moet and Chandon Grand Day Party.
In May, the designer wore the same burnt orange dress to a brunch with her friends, also picking bright yellow sandals to go with it. That didn't stop Zina from also looking good in the dress.
OG Okonkwo looks gorgeous in Style Temple dress(Instagram/Og_Styletemple)
However, Lawyer and Entrepreneur, Chioma, went for a more breezy and softer look with a light blue dress with a tiny sleeve on one hand and a full victorian sleeve on the other.
Chioma Ikokwu looks gorgeous in Style Temple dress(Instagram/chiomagoodhair)
These looks can go for either wedding guest look or fashionable church goer. We love a good slay inspiration!
Related Articles
Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy
The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit. But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. The interest and taste
Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit
From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Just in: Gunmen rock village in Katsina with violence, kidnap 1, kill 2 students
- Some armed bandits have reportedly invaded the Bagiwa village in Mani local government, Katsina state - The suspects succeeded in killing two students (Ibrahim
APC bent on stifling opposition, PDP blasts Buhari
By Dirisu YakubuABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the umpteenth time, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberate moves
‘Nigeria Law school approved the use of hijab during call to bar’
The Social Media is agog with reports of the decision of the Nigerian Law School to formally Call to Bar, a hijab wearing Firdausi Amasa,
Boko Haram: U.S. mourns victims of Damboa attacks in Borno
Back to Article
World: Candidate for congress stands by his words: Diversity is 'evil'
“I see a path to victory by saying things that everybody knows are true, but that Jeff Van Drew, and other politicians are afraid of
‘Don’t say I never give you anything,’ Trump reportedly says, throws sweets at German Chancellor
President Trump reportedly tossed a Starburst toward German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Canada. The candy diplomacy allegedly took place during a tense
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>