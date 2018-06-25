Plateau: Atiku says killings show failure of leadership by hypocritical ruling class

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has blamed the recent mass murder in Plateau State on the failure of leadership resulting from the hypocrisy of Nigeria's ruling elite.
His comment comes on the heels of attacks that led to the death of at least 86 people in 11 communities in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State on Saturday, June 23, 2018, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.
Even though eyewitnesses have reported a death toll of well above 120, the state's police command said on Sunday, June 24, that 86 people were killed in the wave of violence with 50 houses also reported to be burnt.
The attacks took place in Xland, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nghar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk in Gashish District, as well as Rakok, Kok and Razat in the Ropp District.
Atiku took to his Twitter account (@atiku) on Monday, June 25, to accuse the federal government of failing to secure lives and properties of Nigerians as it should. He said the situation is a result of an abysmal failure by the ruling elite who can protect themselves but not the people who voted them into positions of power.
He said it's time to put an end to the wanton violence going on in the country and focus on reassuring Nigerians that perpetrators never go unpunished.
He posted, "On Saturday, scores of Nigerians were reportedly murdered by armed men believed to be herdsmen in Barkin Ladi, Plateau. On Sunday afternoon, in Jos, rioters attacked other Nigerians they believed to be Muslim in Jos, in apparent reprisal attacks.
"What is obvious from these attacks and the reprisals is that Nigeria is experiencing a historically abysmal failure of leadership. When people don't feel they are protected or given justice, they resort of self help, and innocent people lose their lives as a result.
"The security of lives and property is primary role of government and it's time our FG takes its responsibilities seriously, by not just deepening security of these known conflict areas, but also reassuring all Nigerians that when people murder innocents, they are brought to justice.
"It is simply hypocritical that the ruling elite are able to provide world class security to themselves using tax payer money and public resources, yet leave the Nigerians who voted them at the mercy of armed bandits. It is enough!"
Some reports have noted that five Fulani herdsmen were killed by ethnic Berom farmers on Thursday, June 21, leading to the reprisal on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Plateau State government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos south local government areas of the state, in the wake of the attack.
Herders-farmers conflict
Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.
Ever since herdsmen were blamed for the death of 73 people in attacks launched in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State in the opening days of January 2018, hundreds of people have been killed in similar attacks with Taraba and Benue bearing most of the brunt.
