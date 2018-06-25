Sports FIFA will share $400 million among 32 teams for playing at the World Cup
- Gbenga Bada
The sum of $400 million will be shared amongst the 32 football teams playing in Russia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The sum of $400 million will be shared amongst the 32 football teams playing in Russia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.(FIFA/Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
As with most top-level football competitions, football bodies reward participating teams with financial sums aside rewarding the winner, first and second runners-up.
In October 2017, FIFA confirmed that a total of $400 million would be shared among the 32 teams - of which five are from Africa - as the reward for their qualification and participation in the global sporting tournament.
Here’s a breakdown of how the sum of $400 million will be shared among the 32 teams currently in Russia playing to win the World Cup.
First Round (Group Stage)
For reaching the group stage of the World Cup after qualifying from the different continents, each team will be rewarded. The 16 teams that lost at the tournament will be rewarded with $8 million each.
Cash reward for the stage: $8 million per team
Total cash to be disbursed: $128 million
Total teams: 16 teams that lost out
Knockout Round (Round of 16)
The teams that progress from the group stage but gets knocked out at the round of 16 will also be rewarded. The eight teams that will lose out will be rewarded with an extra $4m to get a total of $12m for participating.
Cash reward for the stage: $12 million per team
Total cash to be disbursed: $96 million
Total teams: 8 teams that lost out
Quarter Final (Round of 8)
After the matches for the quarter-final stage, the teams that are eliminated in this stage will receive an additional $4 million to get $16 million in total for participation.
Cash reward for the stage: $16 million per team
Total cash to be disbursed: $64 million
Total teams: 4 teams that lost out
For the final four teams, each team will each receive different amounts, depending on who progresses to the final stage and become the eventual winner of the tournament.
However, all the four will be rewarded accordingly.
Fourth place
$22 million
Third place
$24 million
Defeating six teams to get into the World Cup finals is well rewarded. This feat is worth a minimum of $9.5 million ($8 million for taking part in the group stage and $1.5 million for tournament costs).
Second place
$28 million
Winner
$38 million
