Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Sports: FIFA will share $400 million among 32 teams for playing at the World Cup



Sports FIFA will share $400 million among 32 teams for playing at the World Cup

  • Published:

The sum of $400 million will be shared amongst the 32 football teams playing in Russia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA will share $400M among 32 teams for playing at World Cupplay

The sum of $400 million will be shared amongst the 32 football teams playing in Russia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

(FIFA/Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8539589&type=article&ctxId=3783&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=FIFA+will+share+%24400+million+among+32+teams+for+playing+at+the+World+Cup&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Fsports%2Ffifa-will-share-400m-among-32-teams-for-playing-at-world-cup-id8539589.html'); }} /* ]]> */

 

As with most top-level football competitions, football bodies reward participating teams with financial sums aside rewarding the winner, first and second runners-up.

In October 2017, FIFA confirmed that a total of $400 million would be shared among the 32 teams - of which five are from Africa - as the reward for their qualification and participation in the global sporting tournament.

Here’s a breakdown of how the sum of $400 million will be shared among the 32 teams currently in Russia playing to win the World Cup.

play The World Cup trophy and the official football for 2018 tournament. (FIFA/Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

First Round (Group Stage)

For reaching the group stage of the World Cup after qualifying from the different continents, each team will be rewarded. The 16 teams that lost at the tournament will be rewarded with $8 million each.

Cash reward for the stage: $8 million per team

Total cash to be disbursed: $128 million

Total teams: 16 teams that lost out

ALSO READ: 32 European teams will share $1.5 billion for participating in Champions League

Knockout Round (Round of 16)

The teams that progress from the group stage but gets knocked out at the round of 16 will also be rewarded. The eight teams that will lose out will be rewarded with an extra $4m to get a total of $12m for participating.

Cash reward for the stage: $12 million per team

Total cash to be disbursed: $96 million

Total teams: 8 teams that lost out

Quarter Final (Round of 8)

After the matches for the quarter-final stage, the teams that are eliminated in this stage will receive an additional $4 million to get $16 million in total for participation.

Cash reward for the stage: $16 million per team

Total cash to be disbursed: $64 million

Total teams: 4 teams that lost out

play Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima is a two time World Cup winner. (FIFA/Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

For the final four teams, each team will each receive different amounts, depending on who progresses to the final stage and become the eventual winner of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid wins $102 million to defeat Liverpool in the Champions League Final

However, all the four will be rewarded accordingly.

Fourth place

$22 million

Third place

$24 million

Defeating six teams to get into the World Cup finals is well rewarded. This feat is worth a minimum of $9.5 million ($8 million for taking part in the group stage and $1.5 million for tournament costs).

Second place

$28 million

Winner

$38 million

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8539589&type=article&ctxId=3783&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=FIFA+will+share+%24400+million+among+32+teams+for+playing+at+the+World+Cup&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Fsports%2Ffifa-will-share-400m-among-32-teams-for-playing-at-world-cup-id8539589.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 07:09:00 Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit.  The interest and taste

0 News 25/06/2018 07:14:00 Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/06/2018 19:15:00 Obiano, Mani make Okala smile

Obiano, Mani make Okala smile

By Emeka Obasi FIFA preaches fair play to the soccer world. One Nigerian super star who was badly treated by club and country after achieving so

0 News 24/06/2018 19:05:00 Police nab 5 trans-border robbery suspects

Police nab 5 trans-border robbery suspects

By Evelyn Usman Five suspected members of a notorious trans- border robbery gang that specialised in snatching cars from unsuspecting motorists along the Nigeria/ Benin Republic

0 News 19/06/2018 06:57:00 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Full list of winners

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Full list of winners

Black Panther, Wonder Woman and others have emerged winners at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards which held on Monday.Girls Trip star, Tiffany Haddish, who was the host of

0 News 22/06/2018 10:56:00 National Assembly finally reveals why it cut allocations for some projects in 2018 budget

National Assembly finally reveals why it cut allocations for some projects in 2018 budget

- The National Assembly has explained why allocations for some projects in the 2018 budget were slashed- The lawmakers said that the decision was to

0 News 22/06/2018 09:14:00 Breaking: Innoson’s arraignment stalled as NJC withdraws Justice Dada from case

Breaking: Innoson’s arraignment stalled as NJC withdraws Justice Dada from case

The scheduled arraignment on Friday of Innocent Chukwuma, known popularly as  Innoson at an Ikeja Special Offences Court has suffered a setback, following the withdrawal

0 News 21/06/2018 02:12:00 Public Service Reforms: Bayelsa seeks support from whistle blowers

Public Service Reforms: Bayelsa seeks support from whistle blowers

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio EKEREMOR—BAYELSA State Ggovernment has called for active participation of whistle blowers to support its efforts at sanitising the public service. This

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron