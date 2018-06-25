Pulse Blogger: Mental health:Depression in children and adolescents?

More than 1.5 million cases of depression per year in Nigeria and people tend to pay less attention to it.
One would think that children or adolescents are not liable to be depressed. However, there is a type of depression that is common in children and adolescents between the ages of 8-18 years. This type of depression is called Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.
Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) is a type of depression that is diagnosed with children or adolescents who have persistent irritable moods and frequent episodes of serious behavioral dyscontrol.
Symptoms of disruptive mood dysregulation disorder
- Persistent in anger
- High irritable mood
- Severe temper
- Physical Outbursts that are out of proportion, for example, these outbursts can be in ‘rages' ‘fists' ‘screaming' ‘crying' for long.
- Physical outburst either towards people or property.
- Act in a destructive manner.
- Insomnia
- Racing thoughts
- Intrusiveness
When all these symptoms or a part of it are present in a child or adolescent for at least 12 months, this particular disorder is said to be present and the child needs to be taken proper care of.
Prone to having suicidal thoughts.(Pinterest)
Causes
- Early psychological trauma and abuse in children also cause this depression. for instance, if a child is severely tortured with harmful things like bottles, razor blades e.t.c. or if a child is molested, sexually abused or verbally abused all these tend to have an adverse effect on the child or adolescent.
- Constantly reminding the child that he/she is a failure and has no future also pushes the child into a depressive mood.
- Death in family, divorce, relocation. A dysfunctional family can put a child in heartbreak and serious depression
- Poor medical condition. A child that falls sick or get injured and not properly taken care of may also fall into this mood.
- Poor diet. Not eating what they want sometimes. For example a family of six who constantly feeds their children with ‘eba' and ‘rice' with one type of soup is also a dysfunctional diet and this may also pose a threat to the children as they may want to ‘force' others for their food or ‘beg' others which would put a stain of ‘shame' on their image.
- Migraine Headaches.
Dangers of children with disruptive mood dysregulation disorder
Children and adolescents with this type of depression are prone to having suicidal thoughts. If a child starts feeling he is a failure and he has no future or he/she doesn’t feel loved by their parents or guardian, they may want to end their lives.
They may also tend to take out their physical outburst on others by constituting a nuisance to the community and engage in crimes like robbery, killing, e.t.c.
He/she may finally resort to taking harmful substances like heroin, tramadol, Indian hemp, codeine, etc. such child may want to take succor in such harmful substances.
18-Year-Old Creates Surreal Artworks to Express Emotions.(Pinterest)
Treatment
- Psychotherapy (counseling)
- This disorder is also currently been treated with medications like antidepressants, stimulants etc. these are commonly issued by the psychiatrist
- Educating family, teachers about this disorder and how to deal with the children instead of punishment.
- Modifying the child’s diet
- Addressing the dysfunctional family
An awareness campaign should be done in order for the general public at large to know more about DMDD because, in this part of the world, people believe that if a child or adolescent act in a complete behavioral dysregulation, such a child is bewitched, possessed or spiritually attacked.
No! Such a child may be suffering from DMDD so it's quite important for us to look closely and study the children's behavioral pattern.
Written by Funmi Akintade.
I am funmi akintade, a freelance writer and a blogger. You can reach me at funmiakins40@gmail.com , instagram at fumeeakins, facebook at funmiakintade.
