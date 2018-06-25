Photo Gallery: Surfing on Lagos wild and wonderful coasts

Lagos' coastline is rough and free, but some junkies have found a way to turn it into a surf paradise.
Surfing is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Lagos but being located directly on the Atlantic coast means Nigeria's megacity is a hot spot for surfers.
Tourists from around the world pay a trip to surf hotspot, Tarkwa Bay, for a thrill on the Atlantic coast. GPsurfing school, run by Godspower, has helped put the city of Lagos on the “surf map”. Today, Tarkwa Bay has been described as having West Africa’s best waves and surfers.
If you’re a fan of the beach, water sports and heart-pumping activities, then you might want to try your hand at surfing sometime.
