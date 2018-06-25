Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy



The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit. 

The interest and taste of your customers should be considered first. When you consider their interest and taste before making profit, they will always want to patronize your business. But when you are more concerned about your profit other than the interest of your customer,  you will make that profit,  but, it might likely be the last time you will ever set your eyes on them in your business. 

Duty.

Every entrepreneur owes his customer, a duty of advising him/her on their choice of products and services.  

The business dictionary defined business consultation as; Seeking and giving of advice, information, and/or opinion, usually involving a consideration.

Sadly, very few business organisations advice their customers on what to do.

Read Also: Financial ethics; Savings

 

My Travel experience.

This time last year, I travelled  with my mum. We stopped at Dubai for 4 hours before we got to our final destination.  A dark-tall lady walked up to us at the airport in Dubai.  She met my mum and showed my mum, her ticket so that she could explain it to her.

My mum read the ticket and explained it to her, saying that; she had a stop-over of more than 10 hours before she would connect the next flight for her final destination and her travel agent did not inform her about this neither did "they" book a hotel for her in the airport where she would stay and have some rest before connecting to the next flight. 

I checked the price of the ticket and it was so cheap that, it was times three of my own ticket. I smiled and said to myself, "she was not advised”.  

With regards to the aviation industry,  there are three reasons why a ticket will be so cheap in price. They are; 

1. When it is a promotional ticket; i.e. when the airline is on promo. 

2. When the lay over is so long. 

3. When the ticket is not flexible; i.e. you can't easily make some changes in your ticket without paying a penalty which will be too much on you. 

My mum explained these to her and she was so shocked. She said that she was not told. The travel agent checked the fare and told her and she paid and that was it. She was not given details of her flight ticket, she did not ask and she did not check.

Read Also: Business Ethics

Customer relations.

Because I am on the big size, I will like to put on a cloth that will make me comfortable, not a cloth where I have to force myself to breathe.  If I come into a boutique and I say "I want to buy a corporate shirt for work", it will be so rude and improper to just end by saying "Sir, we don't sell big size here", "Sir, we don't have your size here". Saying this alone will make me, the customer,  to feel rejected.  

A little more of "Sir, we don't have your size here but we have some good shoes you will like. They are really nice and comfortable" will go a long way and at the end of the day, I might end up purchasing 4 pairs of those shoes you recommended to me. 

Recommendations.

If I am organising a birthday party for my 8th year daughter and I pick up my phone and call Funke, saying "Hello Funke, please I need a birthday cake for my 8th year daughter by weekend", I expect Funke to say "Ok ma. What flavour? I will recommend you to go for the vanilla or strawberry flavour because it is what children like a lot, but, if you have any other flavour in mind, that would be fine".

Funke has made my work, easier and better for me. Funke has advised me on what to do and the best flavour for children. 

Lack of good business advice has made so  many businesses to lose customers.  Why? Because we don't advise our customers on what to do and the best choices. 

The thin line between persuading a customer and advising a customer is; 

In persuading a customer,  you are convincing a customer to go for a particular choice of product or services while in advising a customer,  you are advising a customer by making some recommendations. 

If I go to the Pharmacy to buy a particular malaria drug I have been taking for the past 6 years and the sales representative recommends a good brand that is quite new, a little more expensive but stronger than the former, I will go for that.  And at the end of the day if it turns out well for me, that particular drug becomes my favourite malaria drug.

Read Also: Building good business relationships

Small business management consultingplay (Board Developer)

 

For instance if I buy a drug, take it and I react so much to  the drug that my whole body becomes swollen and my body begins to itch me. On getting to the pharmacy to lay a complaint, the sales representative might say "Ah. So sorry.  I did not know that you’d react to it". I would naturally ask, "if you know that this drug has some adverse effects like this, why didn't you tell me ahead of time and advise me on which one to go for?". 

There is more to a business than just making profit. I will always pay my loyalty to any business enterprise that advises me on what to do and recommends some products and services to me. It shows that, they are more concerned about my taste and satisfaction other than the profit for the business. 

Hope you enjoyed the article? 

From your favourite business blogger, 

Written by Chukwuma Aguwa. 

Till next time!  

Chukwuma Aguwa is an undergraduate Law student at Benson Idahosa University Benin-City, Edo State, Nigeria. Chukwuma is an Entrepreneur and a Business Consultant. He is also a Businesses Blogger.  You can reach Chukwuma on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn with his full name or send an email to Chumabusinessconnect@gmail.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 07:09:00 Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit.  The interest and taste

0 News 25/06/2018 07:14:00 Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/06/2018 12:57:00 National convention: Protests as security prevents APC faction from entering Eagles Square

National convention: Protests as security prevents APC faction from entering Eagles Square

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently holding its national convention at the popular Eagles Square, Abuja today, Saturday, June 23.The convention

0 News 24/06/2018 13:00:00 US moves 100 coffins to Korean border to collect 1950s war remains

US moves 100 coffins to Korean border to collect 1950s war remains

The United States military said it moved 100 wooden coffins to the inter-Korean border on Saturday to prepare for North Korea’s returning of the remains

0 News 19/06/2018 06:30:00 Umahi condemns alleged renaming of ‘Abakaliki street’ in Akwa

Umahi condemns alleged renaming of ‘Abakaliki street’ in Akwa

By Peter OkutuABAKALIKI-GOVERNOR of Ebonyi State and Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum, Engr. David Umahi, Tuesday condemned the alleged renaming of Abakaliki street in

0 News 24/06/2018 23:30:00 Oshiomhole’s emergence as APC Chair, challenge for South-South – Princewill

Oshiomhole’s emergence as APC Chair, challenge for South-South – Princewill

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political EditorAll Progressives Congress, APC,  chieftain, Prince Tonye Princewill,  has expressed confidence that the needed boost in the party’s presence in the

0 News 20/06/2018 18:15:00 Guy Smarts: Why it's so damn satisfying to peel your sunburn

Guy Smarts: Why it's so damn satisfying to peel your sunburn

Much like watching those strangely addictive pimple-popping videos from Dr. Pimple Popper, peeling your flaking, sunburned skin can be incredibly entertaining. Is it a bit nasty?

0 News 22/06/2018 11:11:00 Nigeria Vs Iceland: Musa, Iheanacho among three forward line changes

Nigeria Vs Iceland: Musa, Iheanacho among three forward line changes

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr shook up his forward line on Friday for the clash against Iceland in Volgograd, bringing in Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron