Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big



Legendary singer Anita Baker and Marvel-Disney blockbuster ‘Black Panther, received massive recognitions at the 2018 BET awards.

The BET Awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

The awards are presented annually, and are broadcast live on BET. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented in a televised ceremony.

The superhero billion dollar flick ‘Black Panther’ won the ‘Best Movie Award’ while lead actor Chadwick Boseman won the ‘Best Actor Award’.

In the middle of the event, host Jamie Foxx brought one of the movie’s stars Micheal B. Jordan on stage to recite one of the most powerful lines from the movie.

The line, “Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, because they knew death was better than bondage” elicited rapturous response from the crowd.

The presentation of a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to legendary singer Anita Baker by Hollywood producer Tyler Perry, was a deeply emotional moment.

The beauty of the award was cemented when Foxx sang a medley of Baker’s greatest hit.

Baker, who started her career in the late 1970s with the funk band ‘Chapter 8’, released her first album ‘The Songstress’ in 1983.

The eight time Grammy award winner is regarded as one of the most popular singers of soulful romantic ballads during the height of the ‘quiet storm’ period of RnB in the 1980s.

NAN reports that other significant wins include Serena Williams receiving the ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ award and ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Director Ava Duvernay getting the ‘Best Director’ Award.

Kendrick Lamar bagged the ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist’; Beyonce picked the ‘Best Female Pop Artist’ and Bruno Mars got the ‘Best Male Pop Artist’.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8539249&type=article&ctxId=4886&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Legendary+singer+Anita+Baker%2C+Black+Panther+win+big&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fgist%2Fmetro%2Flegendary-singer-anita-baker-black-panther-win-big-id8539249.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

BET Awards 2018: Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 07:09:00 Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

Pulse Blogger: The importance of advise in business consultancy

The purpose of every business organisation is to make profit.  But then, it should be deeper than just making the profit.  The interest and taste

0 News 25/06/2018 07:14:00 Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

Style tips: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/06/2018 15:18:00 3 nursing mothers, 2 others jailed 6 months for stealing N3.2m worth of fowls

3 nursing mothers, 2 others jailed 6 months for stealing N3.2m worth of fowls

- An Osogbo magistrate court sentenced five people, including three nursing mothers to six months in prison- The five convicts reportedly stole 1,600 fowls worth

0 News 18/06/2018 11:17:00 Top interesting facts from biography of a popular actress Moyo Lawal

Top interesting facts from biography of a popular actress Moyo Lawal

There is no doubt that this woman is one of the brightest personalities in Nollywood, and you can either love or hate her. Why is

0 News 19/06/2018 13:45:00 Pulse Blogger: Daddy Freeze for President 2019

Pulse Blogger: Daddy Freeze for President 2019

Daddy Freeze is the kind of president Nigeria likes: a talented actor of distraction, complain, diversion and confusion.These four duties have been carried out almost

0 News 23/06/2018 10:37:00 Lagos demolishes 500 shanties, illegal structures in Oko-Oba abattoir

Lagos demolishes 500 shanties, illegal structures in Oko-Oba abattoir

..Says Exercise’ll Improve Hygiene, Security Over 500 shanties and illegal structures within and outside the Oko-Oba abattoir and Lairage Complex in Agege area of

0 News 22/06/2018 16:40:00 Wasan Super eagles da Iceland: Ahmed Musa ya kafa tarihi a Nijeriya da kungiyar Leicester

Wasan Super eagles da Iceland: Ahmed Musa ya kafa tarihi a Nijeriya da kungiyar Leicester

Back to Article

0 News 24/06/2018 10:19:00 Harry Kane scores hat-trick as England destroy Panama to qualify for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

Harry Kane scores hat-trick as England destroy Panama to qualify for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

- England have qualified for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup- They defeated Panama 6-1 on Sunday, June 24 in their

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron