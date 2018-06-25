IGP Ibrahim orders intervention force to relocate Plateau after herdsmen attacks

- Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has relocated intervention force to Plateau
- Suspected herdsmen had on Saturday, June 23, killed more than 100 people in the state
- Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, made this known in a statement he released on Monday, June 25
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has deployed an intervention force to various parts of Plateau state where there have been attacks.
Sahara Reporters reports that this sequel to the Saturday night, June 23, attack by suspected herdsmen that killed more than 100 people in the state.
NAIJ.com gathered that Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, made this known in a statement he released on Monday, June 25.
The statement read: "To lead the intervention force, Joshiak Habila, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, has been ordered by the IGP to relocate to Jos.
"Two helicopters, five Armored Personnel Carriers, and three Police Mobile Force Units were despatched to aid the intervention exercise.
"The intervention force also includes two counter-terrorism units, police intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) gave reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.
The chairman, north central zone of the organisation, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks, however, claimed the people were killed in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen.
Back to Article
