No European user involved in Cambridge Analytica scandal –Facebook

No European Facebook user’s data was shared in the privacy scandal involving the data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, Steve Satterfield, Facebook’s director for privacy policy, told EU lawmakers on Monday.

Satterfield’s comments came after Facebook had previously said that data from up to 2.7 million EU users had been improperly shared with the firm, which had been hired to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum in Britain as well as the U.S. election campaign that year.

“The best information we have suggests that no European user data were shared,’’ Satterfield told an EU parliamentary committee.

“Facebook won’t be able to conclusively confirm this until it conducts a forensic audit of Cambridge Analytica,’’ he noted.

Facebook admitted in April that it improperly shared personal data of 87 million of its users with Cambridge Analytica.

Company chief Mark Zuckerberg has since sought to make amends, apologising in a hearing before the U.S. Congress and to EU lawmakers, as well as pledging to apply new European data protection rules globally.

(dpa/NAN)

