Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Ekiti PDP slams Fayemi over alleged support for cattle colonies



By Rotimi Ojomoyela
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has warned the people against casting their lot with the All Progressives Congress, APC and Dr. Kayode Fayemi saying that no APC governor can protect the people against Fulani herdsmen as is done by the PDP.

Fayemi and Fayosefayose

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, who made this know while reacting to insinuations that Fayemi was supportive of the creation of cattle colonies made the party’s position known in a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti.

Adebayo speaking against the background of the latest killings by marauding herdsmen on the plateau, he said:“it is strange that Fayemi  has never seen anything wrong in the killing of Nigerians by herdsmen. Instead, he has consistently given tacit support to the killings by insisting on creation of cattle colonies.

“It is instructive to note that when herdsmen killed Ekiti people in Oke Ako, Orin, Okemesi, Aiyede, Ipao and other places, Fayemi did not utter a word to condemn the killings. No single press statement was issued by the APC to condemn the killings by herdsmen and called for arrest of the perpetrators.

“Instead of condemning these killings and destruction of people’s farmlands by herdsmen, Fayemi and his APC have been canvassing support for cattle colonies just to remain in the good book of the Fulani power brokers as being done by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and other APC governors.

“Ekiti people will remember that when Fulani herdsmen invaded the farm of Chief Olu Falae and set it ablaze, Governor Akeredolu did not say a word.

“It has therefore become necessary that we alert our people to the danger of returning Fayemi to power because no APC governor will protect its people against marauding herdsmen as done by the PDP government of Governor Ayodele Fayose.”

…Fayemi never spoke on any radio station — Campaign Spokesman

The director of media and publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Wole Olujobi in a swift reaction said it was falsehood being spread by Governor Fayose’s media handlers.

“Fayemi never spoke with any reporter anywhere on the creation of cattle colonies.

The false story about Fayemi talking about creating cattle colonies in Ekiti State  was first published online about a month ago and it was discovered that it was orchestrated by Fayose’s media aide, who published the story on a cloned website of an online publication.

“Adebayo Jackson in his press statement is just doing a rehash of a dead news item in the most hackneyed manner Fayose’s media men have been spreading falsehood all over the media space.

“Fayose and his media handlers have developed notoriety for reckless lies and, unfortunately, they are not ashamed of their integrity being soiled in their unedifying enterprise. Honourable people that cherish their integrity should not take seriously any news items  from Fayose and his men that seek to attribute  unpopular comments on public issues to his political opponents. “Fortunately, July 14 governotship election is around the corner when these  characters will be chased away from the life of Ekiti State to enable the people reclaim their land and restore their values that have been thrown into the mud by hustlers that have chosen Ekiti State as a trading post for the benefit of one man,” the statement partly read.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 13:25:00 Politics: Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing out of the US confirms the worst fears about Trump's trade battles

Politics: Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing out of the US confirms the worst fears about Trump's trade battles

'); }else{

0 News 25/06/2018 15:36:00 Campus Cultism: Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Campus Cultism: Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 16:05:00 Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/06/2018 09:40:00 Entertainment: Linda Wells Shows Flesh: Woke Makeup for Revlon

Entertainment: Linda Wells Shows Flesh: Woke Makeup for Revlon

'); }else{

0 News 23/06/2018 05:34:00 CPC arrests 8 persons, confiscates over 1000 re- bagged rice in A-Ibom

CPC arrests 8 persons, confiscates over 1000 re- bagged rice in A-Ibom

By Chioma OnuegbuUyo – THE Consumers Protection Council (CPC) has apprehended eight persons and confiscated over 1000 re-bagged substandard rice worth millions of Naira in

0 News 25/06/2018 03:15:00 Davido: Watch pop star's acceptance speech and pre- show performance at the BET Awards 2018

Davido: Watch pop star's acceptance speech and pre- show performance at the BET Awards 2018

Back to Article

0 News 24/06/2018 12:41:00 Breaking: APC announces new leaders (full list of winners)

Breaking: APC announces new leaders (full list of winners)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced some of its newly elected leaders.Abubakar Badaru, the chairman of the convention convention the results and

0 News 20/06/2018 15:35:00 ‘Our Political Worth is Not Appreciated’ — Two Of Dickson’s Aides Leave PDP To Join Sylva At APC

‘Our Political Worth is Not Appreciated’ — Two Of Dickson’s Aides Leave PDP To Join Sylva At APC

Two aides of the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson — Hon. Ibarakumo Otobo, Commissioner for Youth Development and Hon. Asari Bagite, Special Adviser on

0 News 22/06/2018 17:14:00 Stop short-changing our members — IPMAN warns PPMC

Stop short-changing our members — IPMAN warns PPMC

By Jimitota Onoyume Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has warned  Pipelines and  Product Marketing Company limited, PPMC,  to stop short-changing IPMAN in product allocation

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron