LASU student jumps into Lagos lagoon

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
An undergraduate student of Lagos State University, LASU, Kingsley Gabriel, Monday, jumped into Lagos lagoon, weeks after a woman was alleged to have jumped into lagoon in the state.
Vanguard gathered that the student jumped from Falomo Bridge into the lagoon at about 11 am, leaving no reason for his action.
Confirming the act, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, lamented that the act was becoming rampant worrisome on Lagos waterways.
According to him, the student was quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA rescue officials who responded swiftly to the incident, jumping into the lagoon to prevent him from drowning.
An official of LASWA hinted that after his rescue, Gabriel was taken to the Falomo Police Station, for onward interrogation.
It was not clear why Gabriel decided to end his life by jumping from the Falomo Bridge into the water, even as efforts to interview the student proved abortive.
Efforts to get the Police Public Relation Officer, Chike Oti, proved abortive. He didn’t return calls and text sent to him.
It would be recalled that a woman was said to have jumped into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge and was never seen since then.
