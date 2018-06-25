Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

2019 : We’re ready to conduct free, fair election — INEC



Benin – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, said it was committed to conducting a free, credible and all-inclusive election come 2019 General Election.


INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, gave the assurance at a one-day national consultation with key stakeholders on importance of women in politics organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) in Benin.

Represented by Deputy Director, Gender Division, INEC Headquarters, Mrs Blessing Obidegwu, Yakubu said the commission was ready to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that barriers that prevent women from actively participating in elections are addressed.

He explained that the commission was collaborating with development partners, including the United Nations (UN) Women towards achieving the goals.

The INEC boss appealed to electorate who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to do so in the ongoing continuous registration exercise in the local government areas.

He called on participants not only to ensure that violence against women during elections are addressed but to also proffer strategies toward mitigating them.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, called on women to take advantage of their numerical strength to participate in the elections.

Shaibu advocated for the establishment of election violence tribunal to try electoral offenders.

He urged INEC to be involved in voters’ education before elections.

Earlier, the Executive Director, WARDC, Mrs Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the essence of the programme was to weigh the various degree of electoral violence being recorded in Nigeria over the years.

Akiyode-Afolabi said many of the violence were perpetrated and incited by political elite and their associations.

She said that the programme was aimed at adopting a work plan for gender mainstreaming and mitigation of gender based violence during elections. (NAN)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 13:25:00 Politics: Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing out of the US confirms the worst fears about Trump's trade battles

Politics: Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing out of the US confirms the worst fears about Trump's trade battles

'); }else{

0 News 25/06/2018 15:36:00 Campus Cultism: Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Campus Cultism: Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 16:05:00 Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/06/2018 16:05:00 Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,

0 News 25/06/2018 11:12:00 Man gets three-year jail for selling cat meat to unsuspecting buyers

Man gets three-year jail for selling cat meat to unsuspecting buyers

A man, James Kimani, was on Monday sentenced to three years in jail after he was found skinning a cat in Nakuru town, Kenya, on

0 News 19/06/2018 15:40:00 Osinbajo, Ambode, Adebule,,1000 participants for Sheikh Zuglool colloquium

Osinbajo, Ambode, Adebule,,1000 participants for Sheikh Zuglool colloquium

By Olasunkanmi Akoni Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon,

0 News 20/06/2018 10:26:00 7 places to visit in Ghana for honeymoon

7 places to visit in Ghana for honeymoon

Are you planning unforgettable honeymoon? Then look through these places to visit in Ghana. We strongly advise you to choose one of them. Any of

0 News 20/06/2018 10:55:00 Suarez wins 100th Uruguay cap, Saudi Arabia drop goalkeeper

Suarez wins 100th Uruguay cap, Saudi Arabia drop goalkeeper

Luis Suarez will make his 100th international appearance for Uruguay on Wednesday after being named in the starting XI for their second World Cup match

0 News 20/06/2018 10:21:00 Importance of food sanitation and hygiene

Importance of food sanitation and hygiene

What is food hygiene? Why is it so important? We are going to discuss these issues. Also find out main steps and measures during sanitation.

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron